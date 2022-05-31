Christina Ricci's Daughter Looks Just Like Wednesday Addams in Adorable New Pictures

Click here to read the full article.

Get ready to have all the kooky and ooky nostalgic feels. Christina Ricci shared a photo of her adorable 5-month-old daughter Cleopatra and she looks just like a mini Wednesday Addams. The actress posted a sweet snapshot of Cleopatra on her lap, as she was getting glammed up. “What getting in hair and make up looks like these days ♥️,” Ricci captioned the picture.

And if that’s not enough of a cuteness overload for you, Ricci’s husband Mark Hampton also uploaded a picture of Cleopatra that very same day looking, once again, like a mini version of her mom.

Ricci, who is also mom to 7-year-old Freddie, opened up about giving birth to Cleopatra during an interview on The Ellen Show in January. She candidly discussed the unique challenges that come along with having a child at an older age. “It’s harder when you’re older,” she said. “I’m 41 years old and I thought they were just kidding, but they weren’t kidding. It’s so much harder to deal with.”

The actress attempted to hide the fact that she was expecting during the shooting of her Showtime series Yellowjackets — but that ended up getting, understandably, a little tricky. “I was trying really hard to not show for a really long time, so I intentionally wore lots of jackets and all this stuff. And then, you know, I got tired and hungry and a little vicious cause they wouldn’t give me my food on time and they didn’t know I was pregnant,” Ricci said.

Hunger and exhaustion aside, Ricci has also discussed the absolute joys that have come along with being a parent. She told PEOPLE in 2016 that having a child “changed everything.” “It’s made everything in my life actually important and matter. I now have to take things seriously, and I never did before,” she said. “I want to succeed for him. My choices matter more.”

We can’t wait to get some more very cute updates from the Ricci/Hampton clan. In the meantime, this is a great reminder for us all to rewatch The Addams Family ASAP.

