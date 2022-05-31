‘M*A*S*H’: Why Alan Alda Said Show Was Subjected to ‘Censorship’

The last we saw of Alden Parker on NCIS was when he and his ex-wife, Viv, sped away from D.C. in a vintage Mercedes as Bon Jovi’s Runaway blasted through the stereo system. Gary Cole, as Parker, finished up his first season of NCIS with a personal cliffhanger. Is he guilty of murder? Is Viv someone who really investigates unexplained phenomena for the government? Or is she far more sinister and capable of murder while setting up her own kidnapping. Yes, there’s lots of drama awaiting Parker when NCIS rolls out season 20 sometime this fall. For now, it’s complicated for Alden Parker, who replaced Leroy Jethro Gibbs as special agent in charge.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO