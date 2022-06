Sun’s out, fun’s out! As the weather warms up, we know summer is only right around the corner, and right along with it comes all of our favorite outdoor Colorado activities; whether you’re spending the day whitewater rafting, mountain biking along the trails, or simply checking out the sights around Fort Collins, The Paddler’s Pub has proven year after year to be the best place in town to relax and unwind after a full day of excitement in the sun.

9 DAYS AGO