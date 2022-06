THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. As part of Danville Area Community College’s College For Kids Camps, The Neuhoff Sports Media Camp is officially set to kick off from June 13th through June 17th of this year. This one of a kind experience is hands-on, interactive, and experimental. Participants will be able to interact with other students and professionals in the field to help them in all areas of radio, video productions, story writing, and more.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO