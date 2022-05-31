ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Big Fresno Fair Begins Search for New CEO to Succeed Alkire

By Nancy Price, Multimedia Journalist
GV Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Fresno Fair Board of Trustees is in search of a new CEO to lead Fresno’s biggest entertainment event and the state’s fourth-largest fair. The last CEO was John Alkire, who retired in September 2020 during the pandemic and moved...

gvwire.com

Comments / 1

Related
GV Wire

After 16 Months, Controversial Southwest Fresno Rezone Advances

On a 3-2 vote, the Fresno Planning Commission has finally approved a controversial rezoning in southwest Fresno. “To go with this plan is wrong. We have been dumped on all the years I’ve been in Fresno.” — southwest Fresno activist Mary Curry. The commission’s action Wednesday night...
FRESNO, CA
Science Friday

How Recreational Weed Transformed A Small California Town

From the outside, Jose Rivas’s gray, one-story office building seems just as unassuming as Woodlake, the small Tulare County City where it’s located. But once you’ve been escorted inside the wrought iron gate and checked in at the security desk, you’ll see a chemistry lab of so many potheads’ dreams: bubbling evaporators, storage tanks of liquid nitrogen, and trays and trays of drying marijuana buds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Fresno, CA
GV Wire

FUSD Celebrates Students, Schools with Biggest Academic Gains

Academic achievement isn’t just about making the Honor Roll. Fresno Unified officials are also celebrating students who made the most progress in improving their reading and math scores. Recognizing student academic achievement is important because it helps students realize the importance of trying their best, says Superintendent Bob Nelson,...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs
yourcentralvalley.com

Where to find Fresno’s newest family hot spot, XLanes

XLanes is Fresno’s newest hot spot, but it’s so much more than a bowling alley. Manager Jeremy Madden invited us to XLanes for a VIP tour. XLanes is hosting its invite-only grand opening Friday. Saturday everyone is invited for bowling contests games and more. The Grand Opening Arcade Raffle kicks off June 4 for 60 days. Ten prizes will be awarded on-air in Aug.
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

FresYes Favorites: Fresno Burger Joints!

Everybody loves a good burger and Fresno has a couple of places that will soon become a favorite. Whether you have dietary restrictions or eat it all, there is always gonna be a tasty burger made for you. Here are a couple of our favorite burger spots in Fresno!. Eureka!...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalians asked to house new physicians in face of inflated rental market

VISALIA – The competitive state of Visalia’s rental market has many incoming physician residents at a loss as to where to live, so Kaweah Health is taking matters into its own hands. The hospital is partnering with local community members who are willing to open spare rooms in their homes to new residents free of charge.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Owners plan to rebuild Main Street property lost to fire

VISALIA – Owners of the downtown building which burned in a May 1 fire are taking steps to rebuild. The Franey family’s plans to rebuild the commercial property in the 300 block of West Main Street went before the city of Visalia’s Site Plan Review Committee on May 25. The 8,400 square foot building will again be home to Main Street mainstay Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant and sandwich chain Jimmy John’s.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Lake Kaweah

With a tip of the hat to a famous writer from Central California, we visit a place with a Native American name that perched and sat on the map. The Terminus Dam was completed in 1962, but it’s history goes way back. In the 20s, that’s 1920s, California was...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Fresno-Madera Area No. 1 in the Nation for Worst Air Quality

According to last month’s State of the Air Report, which is published by the American Lung Association every year, the Fresno-Madera area took the lead as the most polluted city in the country for fine particle pollution, also known as PM2.5. For the last decade, that record was held by Bakersfield, but Fresno is now leading the charge.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

There are more Fresnos than just California’s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is a well-known city in California, home to a number of fictional characters and referenced in many popular songs. However, the Fresno of Central California is not the only Fresno in the United States. In fact, there are other Fresnos in Texas, Arkansas, Ohio, and a Fresno Reservoir in Montana. […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

History Mystery #111: North Fork Trading Post

From the Madera Tribune, Volume 67, Number 83, 8 Sept. 1958. North Fork, CA. — A North Fork landmark for nearly 60 years burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. The Trading Post, a general mercantile store, caused this community’s most spectacular fire in years. The County Assessor’s Office valued the building alone at $20,000. The store was built in 1901 or 1902, according to U.S. Forestry Service Officials. It is owned by B.O. Best of North Fork. Forestry officials said the blaze broke out in the attic about 3 o’clock, “probably faulty wiring.” Cal Div. of Forestry units from throughout the county rushed to the scene to prevent any large-scale spreading of the fire but were unable to cope with the “heat” generated. Within hours the building was burned to the ground.
NORTH FORK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy