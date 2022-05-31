ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials remove 5-foot-long alligator from North Myrtle Beach

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The holiday weekend brought excitement to Myrtle Beach, when an alligator was spotted swimming in the waves.

A woman posted videos to Facebook on Sunday that show the alligator in the shallow water on the beach. In the videos, you can see a crowd of people gathered to see the animal. One video shows a man stepping forward and grabbing the alligator’s tail, attempting to push it further out to sea.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called around 3 p.m. to remove the gator, and told WPDE that the animal was approximately 5 feet long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esJaB_0fw0SGwd00
Officials remove 5-foot-long alligator from North Myrtle Beach Photo shows the alligator as it was contained by North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue. (North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue)

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue responded to the beach, saying in a Facebook post that they removed the freshwater alligator from the beach, and that it was not hurt. Officials reminded people in their post that any animal out of its natural habitat is likely to be scared and confused, and urged people to give it space.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari is now behind bars, according to online records. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. No charges have been listed as of 10 a.m. Saturday. An FBI source confirmed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Swimming#South Carolina#Animals#Facebook#Nmbor#Nmb Animal Control#Cox Media Group
WBTW News13

Crews respond to car in pond near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a car in a pond Thursday near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore. Crews were called to a pond near the Carolina Opry on North Kings Highway, Moore said. A News13 crew was on scene as crews removed a silver Hyundai Elantra from the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
UPI News

Macaw rescued from pillar outside South Carolina building

June 2 (UPI) -- Members of the public, firefighters and animals services personnel came together in South Carolina to rescue a macaw perched on a pillar at a federal building. Barbara Gillis said she was walking past the U.S. Custom House in downtown Charleston when she heard an unusual bird call.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Grateful Dog Festival returns to Timmonsville this weekend

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re a dog lover or a music lover, you’re in luck. The annual Grateful Dog Music Festival returns to the Pee Dee this weekend. The event raises money for three of the region’s Humane Societies. The festival raised more than $30,000 last year to help animals in need. Organizers hope […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police search for missing ‘Timmy the Turtle’ statue

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for a missing “Timmy the Turtle” statue. “Timmy the Turtle” is a 50-pound bronze statue that was created in partnership with Coastal Carolina University students for the Conway Critters project. The statue was last seen at the Bonfire Restaurant on a pedestal. “We know that its (sic) […]
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Crowd at Atlantic Beach BikeFest breaks records this year

MYRTLE BEACH – After two years of being canceled, BikeFest was a success this year with record crowds, making Atlantic Beach city officials optimistic for the event’s future. This year’s BikeFest saw an estimated 10,000 people on Friday and Sunday, and an estimated 20,000 people on Saturday. When...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

3 charged in Horry County double homicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been charged in connection to the murders of a 20 and 19-year-old earlier this week. Three people “knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery” that led to the deaths, according to a post from police. Dajon Malik, 18, of Conway, along with 19-year-old […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Vehicle fire affects traffic on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle fire on I-95 is affecting traffic Thursday evening in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The incident happened near mile-marker 180, one mile south of Exit 181 at Highway 38, according to SCDOT. The right lane remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: Overflow of wastewater sludge occurred before fish deaths in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An overflow of wastewater sludge occurred in Black Creek in Darlington County the day before the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported that fish had been killed, a DHEC spokesman said. “The facility notified DHEC late Thursday afternoon that they had experienced a wastewater sludge overflow,” Ron Aiken, DHEC’s […]
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
152K+
Followers
108K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy