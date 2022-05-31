WIC families in Richmond can soon get $125 prepaid debit cards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance to pay for prepaid debit cards worth $125 for eligible households with infants who rely on baby formula.

The approved measure , which comes amid a nationwide formula shortage, will allow the city to execute a grant contract with Urban Baby Beginnings so the nonprofit can buy and provide the cards to families.

To get a card, eligible households in Richmond can register on the Urban Baby Beginnings website starting June 6.

“I can’t think of anything more important than making sure our babies have the nourishment they need to grow and thrive,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement after Tuesday’s unanimous vote.

Eligible households must prove participation in the government assistance program known as WIC — the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children — which provides benefits to millions of people each month .

“In Richmond, pediatricians are reporting that they are overwhelmed by calls from families of infants who have been to over 10 stores without finding formula and are resorting to unsafe alternatives like Carnation Infant Breakfast and Karo syrup,” the ordinance states.

According to the city’s ordinance, eligible households can also participate in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program or provide “self-attestation of low-income status.”

The Robins Foundation has committed $20,000 and the city is diverting $25,000 from Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth-Building’s general fund to pay for the formula assistance grant program.

“Urban Baby Beginnings, which operates the Capital Region Diaper Bank, has reported parents showing up at their door with screaming, hungry babies in arms,” the measure continues.

Private funders — FeedMore, The Community Foundation, Bob and Anna Lou Schaberg Foundation, Mary Morton Parsons Foundation, Richmond Memorial Health Foundation and Jackson Foundation — joined an provided an additional $135,000 to the initiative.

“Many families in our community are feeling the impact of the formula shortage. It is a scary time for people with children under the age of 1,” Stephanie Spencer, founding executive director of Baby Beginnings, said in a statement. “Addressing the needs of our babies is paramount at this time. We may not have all the answers, but this is one way we can help.”

Families can only receive one card under the proposal, but council members said Tuesday that they are hopeful that more than one can be provided to those in need. The households that receive a card do not need to spend the money on baby formula.

