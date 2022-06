CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being shot twice near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte Friday, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at The District apartments, which are across Northlake Centre Parkway from Northlake Mall, around 5 a.m. One neighbor said she heard two loud gunshots outside her window around 5:30 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO