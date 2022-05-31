ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Examining Bears LB Roquan Smith's extension candidacy

By Originally posted on
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AWef_0fw0RDGF00
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is stopped by Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) after a short gain. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Bears have a new regime in place, one that has gutted the previous staff’s front seven, Roquan Smith‘s status with the organization still appears secure.

One season, at a fifth-year option price of $9.74M, remains on the linebacker’s rookie contract. New Bears GM Ryan Poles is planning to discuss a Smith extension, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic. The prospect of a new deal before the season looms, though it is not a lock.

“I don’t know if that’s how we’re going to handle it, but I would like to,” Poles said, via ESPN.com’s Courtney Cronin. “Obviously the earlier you get to that, the better. But also with a new staff, we may wait a little bit, too.”

The rebuilding Bears no longer have too much money tied to their defense, with several veteran deals coming off their books in March. Smith, who said in April he “absolutely” seeks a long-term Chicago stay, represents the team’s front-seven cornerstone and would make sense as the first big defensive investment for Poles and Matt Eberflus. Though, the off-ball linebacker market has changed considerably since the Ryan Pace regime drafted Smith.

The talented off-ball ‘backer has been a starter since going off the 2018 draft board eighth overall, teaming with Danny Trevathan in Vic Fangio-, Chuck Pagano– and Sean Desai-coordinated 3-4 schemes. The Bears are shifting to a 4-3 alignment under Eberflus, but teams pay up for defenders’ sub-package usage. Smith, 25, has been a three-down player throughout his career.

Smith is coming off another strong season, one in which he paired 163 tackles with three sacks and a pick-six. He has 14 career sacks and also accumulated 30 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Smith’s 30 TFLs since 2020 not only lead all off-ball linebackers by a wide margin; that total sits second to only T.J. Watt among all linebackers. While no Pro Bowls appear on Smith’s resume, the four-year veteran has received Second-Team All-Pro nods in each of the past two years.

Poles signed off on cutting Trevathan, a six-year Chicago starter, and nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who was a D-line first-stringer for six years. The Bears traded Khalil Mack, severing ties with the All-Pro edge rusher after four seasons. Six-year D-end starter Akiem Hicks signed with the Buccaneers on Tuesday. Robert Quinn has been with the Bears two years and broke Richard Dent‘s single-season team sack record in 2021, but the 11-year veteran does not seem a fit on a team that looks unlikely to contend this season. Quinn, 31, is believed to want out. Smith, however, is much younger than his longtime teammates, being squarely in his prime.

Smith’s option price would have been higher were he selected to a Pro Bowl. That promises to come up once the Bears begin negotiations in earnest; so do the Second-Team All-Pro accolades. The top of the linebacker market moved last year, with Fred Warner ($19M per year) and Darius Leonard ($19.7M AAV) using the C.J. Mosley and Bobby Wagner contracts as springboards to raise the ceiling of a positional landscape that looked drastically different prior to Mosley’s 2019 Jets pact ($17M AAV).

Eberflus’ past with Leonard certainly bodes well for Smith. Still, a gap between the Leonard-Warner-Mosley tier and the field exists. Only two other traditional linebackers — Deion Jones (on a 2019 extension, one that may be shed soon) and ex-teammate Foyesade Oluokun — currently earn at least $14M per year. The salary cap’s renewed growth, following its second-ever reduction in 2021, also stands to help extension-seeking players this year.

The gaps in between these linebacker salary tiers create some space for Smith’s camp to negotiate while also injecting some uncertainty into the talks. Smith can set his price above Jones ($14.25M per year), Oluokun ($15M AAV) and probably Mosley, but it will be interesting to see how the Bears’ new regime values him in comparison to First-Team All-Pros Warner and Leonard.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders reportedly view Colin Kaepernick as a backup QB, not 'situational player'

Colin Kaepernick‘s Raiders workout occurred Wednesday, and although Josh McDaniels did not address how the high-profile free agent performed, some indications have emerged that the one-time Super Bowl starter accounted himself well. The former 49ers quarterback displayed good arm strength and conditioning, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler. NFL.com’s Ian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

New Steelers GM Omar Khan promotes son of former GM to senior-level role

The Steelers recently promoted former vice president of football & business administration Omar Khan to replace former general manager Kevin Colbert. We also knew that Khan was bringing in Eagles former vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl and Commanders former college scout Sheldon White. We now know that Weidl will serve as assistant general manager and White will be in the role of director of pro scouting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings to sign WR Albert Wilson

Wilson, who will be 30 when the season begins, started his career with the Chiefs in 2014. His last season in Kansas City was his best, as he posted 554 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. A notable contributor on the team’s offense (especially in 2015 and 2017), he started 26 of 55 contests there, which earned him a sizeable deal on the open market.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Antonio Brown not expecting to play in 2022

Asked during a Fan Controlled Football League game if he expected to play in 2022, Brown responded (video link), “Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.” This comes nearly two months after the 12-year veteran’s comment about needing an ankle surgery but wanting a team to sign him first before doing so.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars sign two third-rounders to finalize draft class deal

Fortner’s deal will be worth $5.5M, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, who adds the Kentucky alum will collect a $1.18M signing bonus (Twitter link). Muma, chosen 70th overall out of Wyoming, will be entitled to a bonus just north of 2021 No. 70 selection Brady Christensen‘s; the Panthers tackle collected $1.15M guaranteed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Poles#Espn Com#Eberflus
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies at 25

The TCU alum did not play in the NFL last season, with a felony family violence assault charge leading the Vikings to waive him during the 2021 offseason. But Gladney, after being acquitted in March, signed a two-year deal worth $6.5M with the Cardinals. Minnesota drafted Gladney 31st overall in...
NEW BOSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens sign QB Brett Hundley

The soon-to-be 29-year-old was originally a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2015. He made his Green Bay debut the following year, but didn’t register any starts until 2017. He went 3-6 during that campaign, but that remains the only time where he operated as a No. 1. After...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons sign RB Jeremy McNichols

The 26-year-old was a fifth round pick of the Buccaneers in 2017. He never played for Tampa in the regular season, however, failing to make the team during his rookie season. Instead, he went to San Francisco, though he only made two appearances for the 49ers. That was followed by...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

No deal imminent between Raiders, Colin Kaepernick

Although the Raiders viewed Kaepernick’s workout positively, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler notes no deal is imminent. Teams often circle back to workout players down the road, and a recent report indicated two other teams showed some level of interest in Kaepernick. For now, the Raiders are sticking with their Nick Mullens–Jarrett Stidham duo behind Derek Carr. The recently added backups may have OTAs and minicamp to prove themselves as viable QB2 options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Browns won't release Baker Mayfield

The Browns have no intentions of cutting quarterback Baker Mayfield, a league source tells Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. So if a club like the Seahawks or Panthers wants to acquire the former No. 1 overall pick, they will have to trade for him. We heard earlier this month that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles announce slew of front office changes

After seeing one of the more offseason significant brain drains in recent memory take place, the Eagles announced how they will move forward without the front office talent they lost. Philadelphia saw four executives become assistant general managers elsewhere — Ian Cunningham (Bears), Brandon Brown (Giants), Catherine Raiche (Browns) and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals set to complete offensive line renovation with rookie Cordell Volson?

In their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals fielded Trey Hopkins at center, Jonah Williams at left tackle, Isaiah Prince at right tackle, Hakeem Adeniji at left guard and Quinton Spain at right guard. Hopkins and Spain are free agents, no longer on the roster. Adeniji and Prince retain their roster spots but are no longer projected to start. Williams, perhaps the only bright spot on the line last year, will return as the blindside blocker.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

What could Raiders' Darren Waller fetch in an extension?

Tied to a below-market extension at a position that appears underpaid relative to the value its top talents provide, Darren Waller is playing on one of the NFL’s most team-friendly contracts. Going into his age-30 season, the Raiders tight end is running short on time to cash in. The...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy