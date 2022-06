BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County says a 911 dispatcher has been fired after hanging up on a call coming from inside the Tops store where 10 people were killed last month. This dispatcher had been placed on administrative leave, but the county was pushing for her firing. Last month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said her actions were “inappropriate” and “unacceptable.”

