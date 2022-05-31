ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Chamber of Commerce events for month of June

By Michelle Hueffmeier
clarksvillenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to share upcoming events and announcements during the month of June. Chairman Paul Turner and the Board of Directors cordially invite you to the 117th Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Gala on June 7 at 5:30 p.m....

clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Slaughter Mobile Notary opens new office, joins Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Slaughter Mobile Notary into their ranks as a new member. Owner Sheteka Slaughter said she has been a notary since 2016 and she is looking forward to expanding her business. Slaughter said she is getting into fingerprinting and she wants to do more general notary. She does mobile notary but she also wants people to come to her new office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

United Way exceeds $1.5 million goal for 2021-22 campaign

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With over 260 local supporters in attendance, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region hosted its Annual Membership Meeting and Campaign Celebration at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on May 24. The event culminated a year that has been focused on aiding the recovery...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Deadline for Leadership CMCSS applications coming up June 10

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation is now accepting applications for the next class of Leadership CMCSS. The leadership program allows business and community members a unique opportunity to learn more about the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). This eight-session program is held during the school year, August-May. The deadline to apply for the 2022-23 school year is June 10.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Ribbon-Cutting Dedicates New Downtown Paris Mural

Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand this morning for the ribbon-cutting for the newest mural in downtown Paris. Created by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge, the mural was done free-hand and depicts the elements that make Paris and Henry County unique, including the lake, music, catfish, the Eiffel Tower, the courthouse, the Ned McWherter Bridge, Henry County Patriots, farming, the year Henry County was established (1823) and our 731 area code. It is located on the wall at Uncle Billy’s restaurant. The mural is a collaboration between the Paris-Henry County Chamber, Downtown Paris Association, city of Paris, Uncle Billy’s and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Keepsakes of stickers depicting the mural were handed out and Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said there will be more merchandising with the mural’s image on them in the near future. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
clarksvillenow.com

Liberty Park Pond to close for Fishing Rodeo

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place Saturday, June 11, at the Liberty Park pond. Effective Tuesday, June 7, the pond will be closed to public fishing in preparation for the event. The remainder of Liberty Park will be open to the public leading up to, and during the event.
LIBERTY, TN
radionwtn.com

At Busy Session, City Commission Talks Budget, Raises, Property Tax, Security

Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting Thursday evening, the Paris City Commission conducted first reading on a proposed ordinance that would include an 8 percent COLA increase for all city employees and a 10 percent increase in cost of healthcare premiums, discussed the proposed 2022 Tax Rate Ordinance, approved an interlocal agreement with the Henry County Trustees’ office and said they plan to initiate meetings with Paris Special School District officials to discuss security measures at the Paris Elementary/Civic Center building.
PARIS, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Fire Rescue raises $5,500 in T-shirt fundraiser

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue presented Christina Watson, executive director of SAFE: Soldiers and Families Embraced, with a check for $5,500 from the proceeds of the department’s T-shirt fundraiser. “The May fundraiser was a fun and worthy experience for CFR. Seeing the shirts around the city during...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#The Dinner Gala#Union Home Mortgage#Youth Villages#Cyp#Bumpu
clarksvillenow.com

Ronnie Glynn running for Tennessee House, District 67

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Retired Army Master Sgt. Ronnie Glynn has announced he is running to serve Clarksville in the 67th District of the Tennessee State House. “I’m running because I want our students, teachers and neighborhood schools to be supported by our state government; I want every Clarksvillian to benefit from the unprecedented growth we are experiencing, not just those at the top, and I want veterans to have access to the resources they need to prosper after stepping up to serve,” said Glynn.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Lewis Edward Kilgore

Lewis, our beloved brother, father, and Friend was born November 9, 1949 in Montgomery County, Tennessee. He departed from life on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. He was the son of the late Carney and Martha Alan Kilgore. Preceding him in death are two sisters, Ruby Davis...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Meharry Not Consulted about Possible Nashville General Move

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Officials from Meharry Medical College say Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth released the following statement Wednesday:. My Fellow Meharrians,. You may have...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
clarksvillenow.com

Shirley ‘Joy’ Yarbrough

Shirley Joy Yarbrough, age 61, of Clarksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday May 30, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center. Ms. Yarbrough was born to Charles Burney Yarbrough and Shirley Kentner Yarbrough on March 17, 1961, in Clarksville, TN. She was preceeded in death by her Father....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Anna ‘Ann’ Belle Cherry Hayes

Anna “Ann” Belle Cherry Hayes of Woodlawn, TN, 86, passed away at Spring Meadows Nursing Home from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Thomas Earl Cherry (Beulah Lee Black), Ruth Louise Cherry Spears (Cecil Spears), Glynn Wilson Cherry (Robbie Nell Scarbrough), Clyde Louis Cherry (Marie Barnes), Ellis Cherry (Amba Madden), Billy Cherry (Dorothy Daniel), Rebecca Nell Cherry Stiles (Lee William Stiles), Minnie Jean Cherry, and Esther Mae Cherry Baggett (Harold Ray Baggett).
WOODLAWN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Shirley Ann Williams-Anglemyer

Shirley Ann Williams-Anglemyer, age 81, passed away May 27, 2022 at Tennova Health Care in Clarksville, Tn. She was born November 10, 1940 in Springfield, Tennessee to the union of Felix and Ruby Williams. She was educated in the Robertson County Schools and continued her education at Miller Mott receiving...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Kimberly Turner announces candidacy for Circuit Court judge

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kimberly Turner has announced her candidacy for Circuit Court judge for Montgomery and Robertson Counties. The Circuit Court Part III seat was previously occupied by Judge Ted Crozier. “Judge Crozier’s retirement will result in a loss of life experience, knowledge, wisdom and legal experience...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy