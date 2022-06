We are on our last leg of systems passing through New England this week. A decaying cold front to our west will swing through late today into Saturday with spotty showers/downpours and thunderstorms. This morning, isolated showers and a few thunder-showers are navigating their way through the North Country and Northeast Kingdom. Elsewhere, it’s a partly to mostly cloudy start with patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s across the board.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO