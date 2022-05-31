ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix's co-CEO explains the controversial design to pursue a subscription tier that includes ads after resisting them for over a decade

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LM46O_0fw0QEFb00

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP

  • The NYT interviewed Netflix's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, amid big changes at the company.
  • He discussed the likely impending advertising model with the outlet.
  • "For us, it was all about simplicity... I think it can now withstand some complexity," he told the outlet.

There's been a lot going on at Netflix, from layoffs to a market rout , and the plan is that there will soon be more : a lower-price, ad-supported subscription option, which Netflix's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, discussed in a recent interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd.

"For us, it was all about simplicity of one product, one price point," Sarandos told Dowd. However, "I think it can now withstand some complexity," he added to the outlet.

Netflix had pushed back against an advertising model for years and focused on subscribers. Dowd asked Sarandos if he thought the lack of diverse revenue sources hurt the company of late.

"I think it's the trade-off of simplicity and complexity," he said. "And to do what we did in the last 10 years, I think we benefited much more from simplicity."

The road to an advertising business for Netflix could be rocky, Insider has previously reported.

The company has not licensed its shows for streaming and advertising, and it would have to be more open around its data to woo advertisers, Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV and a former exec at Roku, said in March, Insider previously reported .

On the earnings call that sent Netflix's stock tumbling in April, Hastings was cheerful about the ad tier, Insider noted .

"I think it's pretty clear that it's working for Hulu. Disney's doing it, HBO did it. I don't think we have a lot of doubt that it works, that all those companies have figured it out," he said. "I'm sure we'll just get in and figure it out, as opposed to test it and maybe do it or not do it."

The Times profile comes amid unprecedented times for the company. Netflix reported a subscriber loss for the first time in over 10 years on its earnings report in late April.  Since then, the stock has fallen about 43%.

Netflix has also laid off 150+ people and even dropped a planned animated show with Meghan Markle .

Read the New York Times' full profile here .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Shannon
Person
Maureen Dowd
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Meghan Markle
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Revenue#Design#Hbo#Ifp#Nyt#New York Times#Swerve Tv
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
Popculture

Netflix Just Canceled 4 More Projects

Netflix continues to put the hammer down on several of its shows. Variety reported that Netflix has canceled four shows, including a project from Ava DuVernay. The streaming service has canceled a number of projects in recent weeks, even putting an end to Meghan Markle's animated series Pearl amongst several others.
TV SERIES
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
Business Insider

Business Insider

516K+
Followers
32K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy