The Destin Legieza Foundation, Inc., in partnership with The Spotted Shark Foundation, will host the third annual Destin Legieza Remembrance Ride and first event June 18. The ride will include motorcycles and cars. Participants will meet at The Boondox at 3543 US-431 in Columbia at 8 a.m., and the ride will kick off at 11 a.m.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO