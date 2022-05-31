ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

HCSO members attend quinceanera for daughter of fallen deputy

By Victoria Lopez
 3 days ago

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harris County Sheriff’s Office members attended the quinceanera for the daughter of a fallen deputy.

In March, an off-duty Harris County deputy, Darren Almendarez, was shot and killed after confronting three suspected car thieves in north Houston.

STATE NEWS: Texas man wanting to go ‘human hunting’ arrested for terroristic threat

Almendarez’s daughter, Andrea, celebrated her quinceanera last week.

Missing the presence of her father on her special day. Harris County Sheriff’s Office members stepped up for the father-daughter dance.

Members of HCSO joined the 15-year-old in a group dance.

HCSO shared photos of the special moment on social media .

