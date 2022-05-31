Gun violence in Wichita: ‘Our children are killing one another’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and community leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss a number of weekend shootings and to plea for the community to get involved.

The shootings over the holiday weekend left at least two people dead and several others injured. A third victim died after being hit by a car driving away from one of the shootings.

The police news conference was held outside the banquet hall where Boisy Barefield, 17, was fatally shot . The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday during a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North.

“There was a disagreement involving a female, that involved individuals, two, that were associated with two different males at the party,” Captain Jason Stephens, WPD, said. “That culminated into a disturbance that ended up into a shooting incident.”

After the shooting, Stephens said a lot of people fled the scene. Jaxon Hunt, a 15-year-old girl, was hit by one of the vehicles leaving the graduation party. An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Hunt’s death.

Earlier that night, 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy was fatally shot during a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry. Police arrested 27-year-old Roger Gale.

Stephens said Gale was walking a dog, and the two men got into a heated exchange about the dog.

“That resulted in them joining together at a parking lot of an apartment complex in the area,” Stephens said. “There was a verbal exchange which resulted in the suspect getting out of the vehicle and firing shots at our victim.”

Stephens said the WPD is investigating Hardy’s death as a hate crime.

“I can’t go into the exact details, but, yes, we do believe that racial slurs were used, and we are looking into that incident as a hate crime,” he said.

There were a number of other shootings Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some of the shootings left people in serious condition.

During the Tuesday news conference, Interim Police Chief Lemuel Moore said he is determined to address the problems. He wants people to get involved. He specifically asked for anyone at the graduation party Saturday night to come forward and share information with the police.

Wichita City Councilman Brandon Johnson represents District 1, where some of the shootings are happening.

“I am here because I’m tired of seeing our young people die. I’m tired of seeing the violence, the lack of ability to problem solve,” he said. “The village is needed in this moment.”

He said that it is essential for parents and the community to notice and address when teens are getting into trouble and to step up and do something about it.

“Guns do not have to be the answer,” Johnson said.

Pastor Roosevelt DeShazer Sr. said he got a call around 3 a.m. Sunday about Hunt being critically injured. The Hunt family attends DeShazer’s church, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.

He was with Hunt’s mother when Hunt died at the hospital.

“We need to come together and stop this senseless killing,” DeShazer said. “Our children are killing one another, and it has to stop.”

“I’m prepared to have a funeral for a 15-year-old who was a 4.0 student at West High with a great future ahead of her, and she was two houses away from my home, right in front of my church. Now she’s gone,” he said.

He asked police, organizations, family members, and all the people of Wichita to come together to stop the violence.

“We got to stop making excuses,” DeShazer said. “I’d rather to see them in handcuffs going to jail than doing another funeral for another young person.”

The Reverend Odell Harris, Jr., minister at Strangers Rest Missionary Baptist Church, agreed with DeShazer.

“It’s not somebody else’s child,” he said. “It’s our children that are dying on these streets. It’s my kids’ friends. It’s your children’s friends that are dying on our streets, and that has got to stop.”

He said everyone has to get involved, and he pleaded with the people who were at the graduation party to help solve the crime.

“I know we try to hold the police department accountable all the time about their duty to intervene, but our duty to intervene in this community is to say something when violence is happening in our streets, when our young people are more likely to die than to go to college,” Odell said. “It’s really bothering us. It’s really bothering me as a young pastor here in the city. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of seeing it.”

If anyone has information on any of these shootings or any crime, call WPD detectives at 316- 2 68-4407 , the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 , or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 , online , or through their mobile app available on through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store .

The See Something Say Something hotline allows a person to talk to a minister who will then share the information with the police.

Crime Stoppers promises that an individual can leave a tip anonymously.

