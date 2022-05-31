ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campti, LA

Would-be burglar arrested inside Campti Dollar General

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sabine Parish man has been arrested in connection with a business burglary in north Natchitoches Parish. On Friday, May 27 at 11:13 p.m. deputies responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a business burglary at the Dollar General on US-71 in Campti. A witness reportedly observed a male...

www.natchitochestimes.com

Comments / 0

KTAL

SPD: 2 arrested in large narcotics busts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say their Street Level Interdiction Unit has been involved in a couple of busts that took a large number of drugs off the streets and resulted in two arrests in recent days. On Wednesday, June 1, agents with the SPD Street Level Interdiction...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Drugs, guns, 2 arrested in Haughton traffic stop

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton police say they made two arrests and got illegal weapons and drugs off the streets with a traffic stop last week for an expired license plate. It happened on May 25. The officers believed the driver and passenger may have been involved in criminal...
HAUGHTON, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Carjacking Leads to Chase and Arrests in Bossier

Three people are behind bars this morning after a lengthy chase and manhunt in south Bossier City. Police caught up with 2 men and a woman who were on the run from officers. Several agencies joined BCPD in the hunt including Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Bossier Deputies. K-9 officers and drones were used in the search for the suspects.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier Parish store clerk cited for alleged sale of alcohol to minors

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A store clerk has been cited for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in Bossier Parish, the police department says. On June 2, officers with the Bossier City Police Department’s Narcotics Task Force cited one store clerk in the parish and check seven other stores for violations. A clerk at Reynolds Grocery in Haughton was issued a summons for reportedly not complying with laws regarding selling alcohol to underage buyers.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

3 identified after car chase, manhunt in south Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt Thursday night in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said. Officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said there was a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a stolen Honda. A deputy spotted the car on Sligo Road and a chase began. The car eventually came to a stop in the opposite lane of travel on Barksdale Boulevard at Sunflower Road. Two men later identified as Jermaine Handy, 18, and Conswaveon Lane, 18, ran away. A women identified as Princess Williams, 41, was arrested at the car.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon Sheriff: Crime ring believed to be stealing fuel from convenience stores

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
VERNON PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Convicted Felon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

MONROE, LA. On July 27, 2021, a concerned motorist called 911 to report a motor vehicle accident in LaSalle Parish. When law enforcement arrived, the motorist told officers what had transpired. He explained that as he was traveling near a sharp curve in the road a blue SUV came around the curve traveling at a high rate of speed. This caused him to make an abrupt turn into the opposite lane to avoid a head-on collision and the other vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a tree and went into the drainage ditch. The motorist turned around and went back to the accident site to check on the erratic driver. As he drove back up to the accident site, he saw the man, later determined to be McGee, walking in front of the car on the highway. He asked if the man was okay, and he said yes but asked the motorist not to call it in because he had just gotten out of jail and did not want any trouble. The motorist offered to let the man sit in his vehicle as it began to rain, and McGee asked if he could get his gun and the motorist told him no. The motorist then watched McGee throw a long black gun into the woods nearby. He then told McGee that he had already called 911 and McGee then fled into the woods. Officers found paperwork in the vehicle with McGee’s name on it and were able to recover the firearm from the wooded area where McGee had thrown it. A few days later, the motorist was able to positively identify McGee as the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle and who he had seen with the firearm. McGee was charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver arrested for traffic, drug charges

A Lincoln Parish deputy arrested a man after a traffic stop led to discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle. About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. Marshall stopped a vehicle that ran partially off the road on U.S. 167 between Vienna and Ruston. The driver, 52-year-old Joey Hitt of Iowa, La.,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTAL

SFD battles west Shreveport blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters battled a blaze in a west Shreveport neighborhood. According to Public Information Officer Chief John Lane, the first call came in around 5:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building at the back of the property. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Three arrested after high-speed chase in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and troopers arrested three people after two of them took off on foot following a high-speed chase that ended in Bossier Thursday night. Just before 9:00 p.m., a white car led police into the Golden Meadows neighborhood. Officers say the chase began on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police seek help to ID man in multiple car burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police released a photo of a man they suspect is responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in hopes of identifying him. According to police, the burglaries happened in the 8900 block of Rosewood Lane on April 29 around 1:20 a.m. If anyone knows this person...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe PD: No reports of attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has issued a statement questioning the validity of online posts claiming there was recently an attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park. In a post made on Thursday, June 2, 2022, WMPD said:. “WMPD is aware of some social media posts saying...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Uninvited man enters house

A man was arrested Monday after he entered a Grambling home without consent. Grambling Police officers responded to a residence on Windy Pines Lane regarding a man trespassing in the house. Officers found Reggie Roberson, 33, of Bienville, who had been warned earlier in the day by officers not to...
GRAMBLING, LA
KTAL

Police seek ‘Keke’ in stabbing at W. Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a West Shreveport hotel that left one woman wounded, and investigators looking for another who is currently known only as “Keke.”. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Dr. near I-20. Police say...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested, accused of attacking a hospital employee and throwing urine at 4 others

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he attacked an employee at a Monroe hospital and threw urine on four others. According to arrest reports for 44-year-old Alex Otis, Otis was a patient at the Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center, formerly EA Conway, when he attacked a Behavioral Health Technician. Reports say that Otis hit the technician at least 13 times in the face, head, and neck with his hands. The technician’s injuries were severe enough to require medical attention.
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 17-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred on May 22 in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue. Officers responded to the scene Sunday and found a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot injury. They say she didn’t appear to be the intended target of the shooting. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Passenger killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

A DeRidder man was killed in a late afternoon crash Wednesday near the intersection of La. 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old David J. Riley. Senegal said the preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on charges of home invasion

A Ruston man was arrested over Memorial Day weekend on charges of home invasion. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of Second Street and Hickory Street on May 30 in reference to a male who was disturbing the peace. Dispatch advised the deputy that LPSO had received multiple complaints about the male jumping on vehicles and running through yards. While the deputy was in route, dispatch advised that the male had forced his way into one of the complainant’s house.
RUSTON, LA

