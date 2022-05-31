Discover the ancient horseshoe crab with Coastal Rivers

A by-the-numbers look at a unique building’s impending facelift at New Gloucester’s Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village. Approximate age of the Herb House at Sabbathday Lake, where the utopian religious community built the timber-frame structure (or maybe adapted an existing one) no later than 1824, records show, for drying and processing herbs. With clapboards on three sides, wood shingles on the other, and a cedar-shake roof, it’s a utilitarian three-story building and the last Shaker herb house in the country. When a restoration expert from Berwick’s Preservation Timber Framing visited last year, she was at a loss to categorize it. “It is rare to encounter a frame of this age that was not a residence, barn, place of worship, or municipal building,” she wrote. “Unique and significant.” Keep reading.

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO