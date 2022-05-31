ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Discover the ancient horseshoe crab with Coastal Rivers

By Hannah McGhee, Coastal Rivers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal Rivers is hosting a walk to the salt marsh at Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on...

Maine cat in need of forever home

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?. Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home. Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old. Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!. We’re...
Food & Wine

This Maine Bakery's Pizza Is So Popular, You Have to Win a Lottery to Even Place an Order

Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Damariscotta Hannaford recalls frozen foods

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — The Hannaford on Main Street in Damariscotta recalled all frozen pizzas and a variety of other frozen foods on Friday, according to a Hannaford news release. Foods falling under the above categories that were purchased between 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, and 11 a.m. Thursday, June...
Midcoast Conservancy’s summer biking programs

As the trails dry out and the black flies move on, thoughts turn to mountain biking, and Midcoast Conservancy has a summer full of opportunities for trail riding enthusiasts. Running through Sept. 3, weekend bike rentals at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson will available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Midcoast Conservancy members get a 50% discount on rates. No reservations are required.
Wardens: Bald eagle rescued in Belfast has died

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - We have an update to a story we brought you last week about an injured bald eagle found in Belfast. Sadly, that eagle did not survive. Last Friday, Maine Game Wardens received several calls about an injured bald eagle spotted near the Belfast Rail Trail. Warden...
Restoring the world’s last Shaker herb house

A by-the-numbers look at a unique building’s impending facelift at New Gloucester’s Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village. Approximate age of the Herb House at Sabbathday Lake, where the utopian religious community built the timber-frame structure (or maybe adapted an existing one) no later than 1824, records show, for drying and processing herbs. With clapboards on three sides, wood shingles on the other, and a cedar-shake roof, it’s a utilitarian three-story building and the last Shaker herb house in the country. When a restoration expert from Berwick’s Preservation Timber Framing visited last year, she was at a loss to categorize it. “It is rare to encounter a frame of this age that was not a residence, barn, place of worship, or municipal building,” she wrote. “Unique and significant.” Keep reading.
Augusta Elks Club Announces Food Truck Festival

For decades, food trucks were really just a "city thing". The towns and cities of mostly rural Maine might have one or two food trucks. Then, a few years ago, the concept of food trucks exploded. They were everywhere, even is smaller towns and cities. Of course, the pandemic really...
Bar Harbor Fire June 2nd

Bar Harbor firefighters were toned out on Thursday night, June 2nd to respond to a fire in a building at 24 North Graff Road in Bar Harbor. Firefighters from Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor and Mount Desert responded to the fire, with firefighters from Trenton covering the Island in the event there was another call.
Rescued mustangs in Maine are headed back west to run wild

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- Phoebe, Annie and Silver are far from their wild, western home but not for much longer. The trio of neglected, untamed mustang horses rescued from a southern Maine farm last summer will soon be headed back to the other side of the Rocky Mountains, where they came from. There, they will be set loose to live out their natural lives, galloping free, on a 9,000 acre wild horse preserve.
Weekend events in Maine

Maine knows how to have fun with our festivals and fairs, and like many states, most of them were canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic. I'm happy to share the good news that fairs and festivals are returning this summer and fall, and I will share details on these events. One such event I wanted to recommend that you check out if you haven't previously is the Black Fly Festival in the town of Milo, Maine.
Newport residents worried black dust from defunct railroad is harmful

NEWPORT — Camp owners and residents are concerned that a dark dust stirred up by recreational vehicles on a nearby multiuse trail and settling on their properties and Sebasticook Lake could be harmful to their health. Miles of old railbeds have been converted into trails for recreational use across...
Mediterranean-Style Street Food Coming to Oxbow

On Saturday, June 4, White Fox Taverna Food Truck & Catering will be at Oxbow’s Brewery and Tasting Room in Newcastle offering delicious Mediterranean-style street food for sale starting at noon. The tasting room features a rotating selection of fresh draft beer brewed on site as well as nonalcoholic beverages and snacks from Maine producers.
The Best Craigslist Missed Connections in Maine 5/26-6/1

Have you ever met someone at the grocery store, at a bar, or simply in passing and you kick yourself for not getting their name, their socials, or their number? Well, there is Craigslist for that. Each and every day there are new posts under “Missed Connections”. They explain where...
