Houston, TX

Eye-movement tracking glasses are used to evaluate mental stress in first naturalistic study of critical care nurses

Science Daily
 2 days ago

The mental workload of intensive care unit nurses can successfully be evaluated using eye-movement tracking glasses. In research recently published in Human Factors: The Journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Nima Ahmadi, a lecturer in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and researchers at...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

New studies shed light on election-related stress

A new study from North Carolina State University finds that anticipating future stress related to political elections can affect people's emotional well-being before anything has even happened. But a related study shows that education can help protect people against those stresses -- even for individuals who are actively engaged in the political process.
contagionlive.com

Opposing Forces During COVID-19: Perspective From the ICU

Conflicting priorities of infection control, antimicrobial stewardship, and critical care make the management of sepsis secondary to SARS-CoV-2 infection challenging. Recognizing and treating sepsis promptly saves lives. Some suggest that every patient admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 has sepsis secondary to COVID-19 infection. Conventional wisdom has taught us that antibiotics are ineffective for viral infections, but conventional sepsis has focused heavily on bacterial infections, providing less guidance regarding the management of viral infections, including COVID-19.
studyfinds.org

Mixing ibuprofen with common hypertension drugs may cause permanent kidney damage

WATERLOO, Ontario — If you’re currently taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension, researchers from the University of Waterloo warn that taking ibuprofen could be a very harmful combination. Scientists report combining the three drugs can result in acute kidney injury among certain medical profiles. In some cases, these kidney injuries can be permanent.
biospace.com

Study: Lower Body Weight Related to Longer-Lasting COVID-19 Vaccine Immunity

A research study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), found that people whose immunity against COVID-19 from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waned less tended to have lower body weight. Another way of putting it is that people with a lower body mass index (BMI) tended to maintain immunity against COVID-19 longer.
MedicalXpress

MRI finds lung abnormalities in non-hospitalized long COVID patients

A special type of MRI found lung abnormalities in patients who had previously had COVID-19, even those who had not been hospitalized with the illness, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. "In a collaboration between the University of Oxford and the University of Sheffield, we have...
IFLScience

Cause Of Rare Paralyzing Illness In Kids Discovered Thanks To 14-Year-Old Autopsy Specimens

The cause of a mysterious polio-like illness found predominantly in children might finally have been identified thanks to an 11-year-old case study. New research – published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine – provides the most substantial evidence yet that an enterovirus causes the condition, which is called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) and has mystified scientists for years.
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
Science Daily

Narcissistic bosses stymie knowledge flow, cooperation inside organizations

Narcissism is a prominent trait among top executives, and most people have seen the evidence in their workplaces. These individuals believe they have superior confidence, intelligence and judgment, and will pursue any opportunity to reinforce those inflated self-views and gain admiration. According to new research from the University of Washington, narcissism can also cause knowledge barriers within organizations.
Medical News Today

What to know about triamcinolone acetonide cream for eczema

Triamcinolone acetonide is a prescription medication. Doctors may prescribe it to relieve redness, swelling, and discomfort associated with various skin conditions, including eczema. Eczema is a condition that causes the skin to become irritated, itchy, red, flaky, and bumpy. A combination of environmental factors and genetics may cause the condition....
