Record High Gas Prices Continue Through Memorial Day Weekend

By Isai Rocha
L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices in Los Angeles have not let up with a new record of $6.17 per gallon being averaged for regular grade fuel through Memorial Day weekend. The gas prices jumped more than 15 cents through Memorial Day weekend and have...

CBS LA

Metro ridership increases alongside soaring gas prices

Gas prices in the Los Angeles area jumped nearly $.05 overnight, bringing the record-breaking average to $6.23 per gallon, and according to the latest Metro numbers, bus and train ridership continues to climb alongside fuel prices. Unfortunately, experts have said that the soaring gas prices won't be going down any time soon. "Oh my god, they're outrageous," driver Sheryl Norris told CBSLA. "I mean, I saw them for like $7, $8. It takes a fortune — you see how small my car is — to fill my car up. Isn't that something.Even $6 a gallon may now feel like a bargain, considering...
foxla.com

Los Angeles Chevron gas station charging over $8 a gallon

LOS ANGELES - One gas station in downtown Los Angeles is charging upwards of $8 a gallon for regular gas. This comes as gas prices continue to rise across California and the U.S. The average price in Los Angeles County rose to a record $6.172 on Tuesday. However, the Chevron...
uktimenews.com

As Shanghai reopens, California ports brace for increased freight

California port leaders expect imports to rise as Shanghai, home to the world’s busiest seaport, emerges from a two-month COVID-19-related lockdown. The question is whether this release of pent-up cargo will again overwhelm West Coast ports that have recently emerged from the pandemic’s massive cargo surge, they and other experts have said.
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
thecorsaironline.com

Laguna Nigel Goes Up In Flames

The Orange County Fire Authority and surrounding fire departments responded to a small brushfire that started around 2:45 pm on May 14, 2022 in Laguna Nigel, California. The fire quickly spread uphill towards Coronado Pointe where the fire found even more fuel. As of Tuesday, May 17, the fire was contained after the destruction of 20 homes and damage to 11 others. The fire burned a total of 200 acres. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at but residents have filed a lawsuit against SoCal Edison after they released a brief statement that indicating that grid activity was detected was near the area where the fire started. The fire season is beginning and expected to be even more destructive this year because of extreme drought conditions in much of California.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Vallarta Supermarkets Piloting Flashfood at 5 Stores in Southern California

Vallarta Supermarkets announced a pilot partnership with Flashfood that will help shoppers save money and reduce food waste. Use of the Flashfood app, which offers shoppers savings of up to 50% on food nearing its best-by date, will be available in five Los Angeles County stores: three in Palmdale, and two in Lancaster.
beverlypress.com

Auto show roars back to Farmers Market

The 26th annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show will be rolling again on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax. After a brief hiatus in 2020 and a limited return in 2021, the Gilmore Heritage Auto Show will feature more than 80 vintage and classic vehicles. This year’s theme is American Royalty, and the show will parade Cadillacs, Imperials, Lincolns, Packards and Duesenbergs, as well as American muscle cars on the Farmers Market Plaza in front of the clock tower. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com/events/gilmore-heritage-auto-show.
Laist.com

The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
