WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 24 at approximately 11:01 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 700 block of North Franklin Street. Police made contact with 30-year-old Shakeria Fordham, who was taken into custody without incident, and 25-year-old Da’quan Brown, who attempted to flee from officers but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 4.4 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of marijuana, .007 grams of heroin, and 3 Oxycodone pills.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO