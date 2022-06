Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...

NEW RICHLAND, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO