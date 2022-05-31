ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man killed in alligator attack while searching for Frisbee

By Jenny Goldsberry
 4 days ago

Police i n Florida reported that an unknown man who was searching for Frisbees died as a result of an alligator attack on a disc golf course.

The man was discovered in John S. Taylor Park in Largo, Florida. This 153-acre park includes a course surrounded by signs to beware of alligators.

Gator trappers were called to the scene, according to police . They confirmed that "a gator was involved" in the man's death.

24-HOUR ALLIGATOR HUNTING PERMITTED IN FLORIDA

John S. Taylor Park's website encourages players to "discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park." Taylor Lake is a part of its property, with signs that discourage swimming in the lake.

Police advise others to stay away from the lake.

