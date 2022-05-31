Hold your horses: PETA says LEGO farm should be dubbed 'animal sanctuary'

A nimal rights group PETA is willing to bet Lego 's new playset depicting agricultural life for animals isn't accurate, calling for the kit to be marketed as an "animal sanctuary" to avoid lying to children about the treatment of animals on a kill farm.

Switching to the animal sanctuary would be more fitting because farming is a "bloody, cruel business" that no company should endorse, PETA's Vice President of International Programs Mimi Bekhechi told Lego CEO Niels Christiansen in a letter published Monday.

"The pastoral scenes depicted in your set are far from an honest representation of farming for children," Bekhechi said. "This rebrand would help children recognize that animals are sentient beings to be cared for, who feel joy, pain, love, and grief, not edible commodities to be used and abused."

Cows in the dairy industry are forced to get pregnant before their babies are taken away from them, and chickens bred for meat do not see the sun before their throats are slit while they are conscious, Bekhechi said in her letter.

"All long to live free from harm, just as humans do, yet they’re subjected to a miserable existence and a violent death," Bekhechi said.

Raising animals to become meat also exacerbates the "climate catastrophe" outlined by the United Nations , which encourages plant-based eating, the PETA vice president added.

"When land is used to raise animals instead of crops, precious water is wasted, soil erodes, trees are cut down to clear areas for grazing or factory farm sheds, and untreated animal waste pollutes rivers and streams," Bekhechi said. "In nearly every step of meat, egg, and dairy production, harmful greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere, disrupting weather patterns and ecosystems."

LEGO revealed three new city and animal sets that will debut Wednesday: the chicken henhouse, the farmer's market van, and the barn and farm animal set. Additional sets are expected to be released this summer.

PETA has interjected in other entertainment industries to argue that corporations were doing animals a disservice. The use of the word "bullpen" in Major League Baseball is offensive, PETA argued last October.

Representatives for LEGO did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.