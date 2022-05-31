ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hold your horses: PETA says LEGO farm should be dubbed 'animal sanctuary'

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFVck_0fw0LuQ200

A nimal rights group PETA is willing to bet Lego 's new playset depicting agricultural life for animals isn't accurate, calling for the kit to be marketed as an "animal sanctuary" to avoid lying to children about the treatment of animals on a kill farm.

Switching to the animal sanctuary would be more fitting because farming is a "bloody, cruel business" that no company should endorse, PETA's Vice President of International Programs Mimi Bekhechi told Lego CEO Niels Christiansen in a letter published Monday.

"The pastoral scenes depicted in your set are far from an honest representation of farming for children," Bekhechi said. "This rebrand would help children recognize that animals are sentient beings to be cared for, who feel joy, pain, love, and grief, not edible commodities to be used and abused."

STICKY SITUATION: JAMES CROMWELL GLUES HIMSELF TO STARBUCKS COUNTER IN PETA PROTEST

Cows in the dairy industry are forced to get pregnant before their babies are taken away from them, and chickens bred for meat do not see the sun before their throats are slit while they are conscious, Bekhechi said in her letter.

"All long to live free from harm, just as humans do, yet they’re subjected to a miserable existence and a violent death," Bekhechi said.

Raising animals to become meat also exacerbates the "climate catastrophe" outlined by the United Nations , which encourages plant-based eating, the PETA vice president added.

"When land is used to raise animals instead of crops, precious water is wasted, soil erodes, trees are cut down to clear areas for grazing or factory farm sheds, and untreated animal waste pollutes rivers and streams," Bekhechi said. "In nearly every step of meat, egg, and dairy production, harmful greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere, disrupting weather patterns and ecosystems."

LEGO revealed three new city and animal sets that will debut Wednesday: the chicken henhouse, the farmer's market van, and the barn and farm animal set. Additional sets are expected to be released this summer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

PETA has interjected in other entertainment industries to argue that corporations were doing animals a disservice. The use of the word "bullpen" in Major League Baseball is offensive, PETA argued last October.

Representatives for LEGO did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
dogster.com

Poodle-Cross Dogs Outpacing Parent Breeds

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
PETS
The Guardian

Emotional support pets: experts warn of animal welfare risk

Taking a pet everywhere for emotional support, from aeroplanes to the daily shop, may be all the rage, but experts have warned animal welfare is at risk of being overlooked. The use of emotional support animals has boomed in recent years, with myriad cases hitting the headlines, from the peacock denied a seat on a United Airlines plane, to the cat banned from Sainsbury’s.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cromwell
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peta#Animal Sanctuary#Hold Your Horses#Lego Group#Lego Farm#International#Peta Protest Cows#The United Nations
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
KOCO

This Day in History: In May 1984, a horse gave birth to a zebra in Kentucky

On May 17, 1984, a quarter horse, Kelley, birthed Zebra E.Q. through an embryo transfer, according to the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky. It was the first successful embryo transfer from an exotic to domestic equine, which scientists hoped could help in upping a declining population. At first, experts weren't sure...
heavenofanimals.com

This Husky Who Was Rejected By A Breeder Because Of Her Funny Looks Is Now Going Viral

Most of us humans hold a very special spot in our hearts for all things fluffy and cute. Especially if that little something is man’s best friend. After all, how could anyone resist those adorable dogs waddling around wagging their tails in excitement, chasing around any object they can possibly find around the house or smashing into the glass door after seeing a bird outside. Not sure where this last one came from but you catch the drift. Sadly, not all silly dogs are loved unconditionally and some struggle to find their forever home despite having a great personality. Jubilee is one of those dogs that was blessed with an adorable personality yet her looks are so distinct, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, there’s a silver lining!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Husky-Malamute Throwing Tantrum Like a Kid Has Parents Everywhere Laughing

Whoever said dogs are brave and strong all the time should probably take a look at a video shared by @nikkoboy_huskamute on TikTok. It's like this: her dog Nikko (a Husky/Malamute mix) was having an absolute fit when she asked him to come inside for the night. So much so that people online are saying the pup acted like a stubborn little kid.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Meet the World’s Largest Domestic Cat

Felines are graceful, fast, and often deadly creatures that stalk and attack prey with great precision. Humans, in our questionable habit of bonding with wild animals, have managed to domesticate some of these cats. Although people have tried to tame large felines like tigers, we’ve had far more success with smaller cats that are less capable of hurting human beings. Over thousands of years, we have domesticated cats that now sit on our laps and eat canned food. That begs the question, what is the world’s largest domestic cat and how does it measure up to other cat breeds?
ANIMALS
Kicker 102.5

Yes! The World’s Tallest Dog in The World is From Texas

They say everything in Texas is bigger! It's official, that the Guinness World Record has named a two-year-old Great Dane, Zeus as the tallest living dog in the world. The world's top dog was measured at 3 ft. 5.18 inches and weighs 200 pounds, according to owner Brittany Davis from Bedford, Texas near the city of Fort Worth.
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy