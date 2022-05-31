Man wounded in Roosevelt Road shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gunfire damaged a sport-utility vehicle on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street Friday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called for the gunfire at 2:20 p.m. No injuries were reported, but a huge bullet hole was seen just beneath the windshield wiper of a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450.The damaged vehicle was off on the right shoulder with an state police investigators and an Illinois Department of Transportation minuteman.State police were surveying the vehicle and looking around on the grass along the shoulder as the afternoon rush began. The outbound lanes of the expressway were expected to be shut down for an investigation.Anyone who witnessed the gunfire or has information about it is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO