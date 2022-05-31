ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Missing family found safe: Mobile Police

By Summer Poole
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A missing mother and her children have been found safe in Mobile after previously being reported missing, according to Mobile Police.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the family was found safe Monday, May 30.

According to a Facebook post by the child’s father , Richard Forrister, no one had seen the family since May 24. The children’s father said he filed a missing persons report on May 27.

Cici Forrister, the mother, her 6-year-old stepdaughter and 7-month-old twins were found safe.

According to the Facebook post made by the children’s father, Cici took the children and family dog from Arkansas and was headed to Mobile to visit her “estranged sister.” The sister did not exist. According to the father, someone sent Cici an invite and money for the trip.

