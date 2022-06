The rivalry between T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt left a lasting impression on the layout of the bantamweight and flyweight divisions. Former teammates at Team Alpha Male, Dillashaw quickly became public enemy No. 1 for the entire gym after parting ways in 2016 to further train with Duane “Bang” Ludwig. However, it was Garbrandt who played the lead role as Dillashaw’s arch-nemesis during his second title saga.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO