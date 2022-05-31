Monopoly fans have spoken, the Thimble token is back

Token vote: Hasbro is conducting an online vote to bring one of Monopoly's tokens out of retirement. (Ivanastar/iStock )

PAWTUCKET, RI — Fans of the popular board game from across the globe have spoken — the Thimble token will return to Monopoly boards this fall.

Hasbro, maker of the classic board game, announced this after weeks of voting.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The fan-favorite will replace the T-Rex, which was one of three new tokens added in 2017.

The new version of Monopoly — featuring the Thimble alongside the Scottie, Battleship, Racecar, Top Hat, Penguin, Hazel, and Rubber Ducky tokens — will hit shelves during the fall of 2022.

Since the board game was introduced, only the Battleship, Racecar and Top Hat have been mainstays across the various versions over the years.

©2022 Cox Media Group