ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Monopoly fans have spoken, the Thimble token is back

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UojId_0fw0KlpM00
Token vote: Hasbro is conducting an online vote to bring one of Monopoly's tokens out of retirement. (Ivanastar/iStock )

PAWTUCKET, RI — Fans of the popular board game from across the globe have spoken — the Thimble token will return to Monopoly boards this fall.

Hasbro, maker of the classic board game, announced this after weeks of voting.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The fan-favorite will replace the T-Rex, which was one of three new tokens added in 2017.

The new version of Monopoly — featuring the Thimble alongside the Scottie, Battleship, Racecar, Top Hat, Penguin, Hazel, and Rubber Ducky tokens — will hit shelves during the fall of 2022.

Since the board game was introduced, only the Battleship, Racecar and Top Hat have been mainstays across the various versions over the years.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy