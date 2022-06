Steuart Walton sees two things coming together that will benefit advanced air mobility (AAM) — advances in technology and the amount of capital moving into the space. AAM is a new concept of air transportation that moves cargo and people between places using innovative aircraft. Morgan Stanley predicts it will become a $1.4 trillion market by 2040, and Arkansas intends to be a leader in the advancement.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO