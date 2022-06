DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Jeff Gladney, former TCU standout and Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick, has passed away. Gladney was one of the victims in a fatal car crash on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas this morning, CBS Sports confirmed. "Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and...

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO