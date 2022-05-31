ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SRJC fire tech program to hold 80-acre prescribed burn at Lake Sonoma Dam June 1-3

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Santa Rosa Junior College’s Fire Technology Program will conduct a prescribed burn of 80 acres from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the Warm Springs Dam at Lake Sonoma.

Smoke will be visible from early morning to early afternoon throughout the area, the college advised in a news release.

The burn will serve as a way to train local firefighters, reduce the threat of mass wildfires in the area and allow United States Army Corps of Engineers personnel to inspect the dam.

Amid drought and historically low rainfall and reservoir levels, California saw more than 2.5 million acres burned in 2021, according to Cal Fire.

After the trainings, firefighters will remain on-site to ensure the fire is completely extinguished, according to the release.

More information on the SRJC Fire Technology Program can be found at bit.ly/3aChEIl.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

