JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday marks three weeks since VyStar Credit Union rolled out its new online banking platform. And still – members are dealing with problems. There is still no timeline of when online banking will be completely fixed. Last Tuesday, VyStar’s CEO told News4JAX he expected online and mobile banking to be fully functional by this week. But as of today, online banking functions are limited, and the app doesn’t work at all.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO