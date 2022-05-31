Taste of Chicago 2022: Food vendors, music lineups announced

The city has announced the 2022 Taste of Chicago lineup.
The event, presented by John Deere will take place on June 11, June 18 and June 25 in the neighborhoods. A Bite-sized Taste of Chicago will happen in Grant Park July 8-10.
Music highlights include Nelly, Aterciopelados, Drive-By Truckers, Sadie Woods, Soul City Blues and more.
"Taste of Chicago is a celebration of our city's incredible culinary scene and cultural vibrancy that attracts thousands of residents and tourists alike," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "I cannot wait to welcome everyone to this iconic festival and enjoy classic Chicago eats alongside new cutting-edge dishes. Year after year, I discover something new and have a great time, and I hope our revelers do too."
Taste of Chicago Austin Saturday, June 11
12pm - 8pm
Featuring Soul City Blues
Austin neighborhood, 5720 W Chicago Ave
Free admission
Taste of Chicago Austin Food vendors include Catered By Kish, Cooking from the Soul Catering, Cynthia's Gumbo Express, Doom Street Eats, Josephine's Southern Cooking, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, Razpachos, Robinson's No.1 Ribs, Schweet Foods, The Sole Ingredient Catering and Whadda Jerk.
Taste of Chicago Austin music schedule - presented by Soul City Blues
12-1pm Mzz Reese
1:20 p.m.-2:20 p.m. Joe Pratt and The Source One Band
2:40 p.m.-3:40 p.m. Mary Lane and The No Static Blues Band
4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Tail Dragger
5:20 p.m.-6:20 p.m. Demetria Taylor
6:40 p.m.-7:55 p.m. Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials
Taste of Chicago Pullman Saturday, June 18
12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Pullman Park, 11101 S Cottage Grove
Free admission
Food vendors include Don Paleta, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc, AUNTIE VEE'S KITCHEN, Catered By Kish, Taco Sublime, Razpachos, Robinson's No.1 Ribs, Yum Dum, Chicago's Doghouse, Southside Grinds, Coffee Co, JUS SANDWICHES, Burp Restaurant and catering, TRUTH Ribzzz and more.
Taste of Chicago Pullman music schedule - hosted by Charise Bennett of Komikal1 Entertainment
1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
1:50 p.m.-2 p.m. Lizzie G
2:05 p.m.-2:15 p.m. DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
2:20 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Peter Jerico
2:35 p.m.-3:30 p.m. DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
3:35 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Jabba44x
4:00 p.m.-4:10 p.m. Kine Melik
4:20 p.m.-5:00 p.m. DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
5:15 p.m.-6 p.m. Chicago Band Roster Spotlight
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Meagan McNeal
7 p.m.-8 p.m. Aniba & The Soul Starz
SummerDance at Taste of Chicago Pullman
Free introductory dance lessons for all ages and skill levels followed by music
12 p.m. Salsa / Urbanity Dance Chicago
1 p.m. Line Dancing / Fre2Dance
2 p.m. Steppin' / Dawud & Lura Shareef
3 p.m. Footwork / The Urban Ark
12 p.m.-4 p.m. Music by The Urban Ark
Taste of Chicago Little Village Saturday, June 25
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Ortiz De Dominguez School, 3000 S Lawndale Ave
Little Village neighborhood
Free Admission
Food vendors include Don Paleta, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, AUNTIE VEE'S KITCHEN, Taco Sublime, Razpachos, Yum Dum, Mr E Chef Catering LLC, Healthy Haven, Chicago's Doghouse, Prime tacos, Healthy Substance, Carnitas Y Tacos, Maravatio and Ann's Flavored Cheesecakes.
Taste of Chicago Little Village music schedule
12 p.m.-12:15 p.m. Intro's
12:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. DJ Greedy
1 p.m.-2 p.m. Jarochicanos
2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. Braided Janes
4 p.m.- 5 p.m. Quinto Imperio
5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Malafacha
6:30 p.m.- 7:45 p.m. DJ Jes
Taste of Chicago Grant Park Friday, July 8 - Sunday, July 10
12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)
Free Admission
Food vendors include Whadda Jerk, The Original Rainbow Cone, Don Paleta, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Decadent Flavor, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, Haire's Gulf Shrimp, Buona Beef, Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc, AUNTIE VEE'S KITCHEN, La Cocinita Food Truck, Taco Sublime, Josephine's Cooking, Robinson's No.1 Ribs, Churro Factory, Yum Dum, Mr E Chef Catering LLC, The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC, Doom Street Eats, Chicago's Doghouse, Prime tacos, Healthy Substance, Seoul Taco Chicago LLC, Eli's Cheesecake Company, Barangaroos Aussie Pies, BJ's Market & Bakery, SJL Inc DBA Arun's Thai Restaurant, Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company, Tandoor Char House, Porkchop, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Connie's Pizza, and Restaurante Franco Inc.
Taste Main Stage - Schedule of Performances Friday, July 8
Host and DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P
5 p.m. Shayln B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
6 p.m. AMI
7:15 p.m.Nelly Saturday, July 9
DJ for the evening: Sandra Treviño
5 p.m. Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
6 p.m. Girl K
7:15pm Aterciopelados Sunday, July 10
DJ for the evening: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)
5 p.m. Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
6 p.m. Local H
7:15 p.m. Drive-By Truckers
Goose Island Stage schedule Friday, July 8
10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. DJ Janesita Bandwith Chicago
12:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m. DJ Ayana Contreras
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
5 p.m.-6 p.m. Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Trqpiteca Saturday, July 9
10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago Lane Tech Varsity Band
12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. DJ Lady D
3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sadie Woods
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. DJ Mike P Sunday, July 10
10:45 p.m. - 12:15 p.m. DJ Chuck Wren Lakeside Pride Marching Band
12:15 p.m.-2 p.m. DJ Machede
2-3:30 p.m. DJ Selah Say
Chicago SummerDance at Taste Friday, July 8
SummerDance kicks off Taste with four dance styles born in Chicago! Guest emcee Jennifer Billock, author of "Here Are 4 Dance Styles Born In Chicago To Mark The 'Year Of Chicago Dance'" (Block Club Chicago)
12 p.m. Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown
1 p.m. Steppin' / Shaun Ballentine
2 p.m. Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek
3 p.m. Footwork / Christopher "Mad Dog" Thomas
12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Music by DJ Mwelwa Saturday, July 9
11:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children's Theatre & The Q Brothers
1 p.m. Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class
2 p.m. East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance
3pm Merengue / May I Have This Dance
1 p.m.-4 p.m. Music by May I Have This Dance Sunday, July 10
12 p.m. Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago
1 p.m. Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae
2 p.m. Bachata / Chicago Dance
3 p.m. Afrobeat / Stacy "Jukeboxx" Letrice
12 p.m.-4 p.m. Music by DJ Kimani Rashad
