Chicago, IL

Taste of Chicago 2022: Food vendors, music lineups announced

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

The city has announced the 2022 Taste of Chicago lineup.

The event, presented by John Deere will take place on June 11, June 18 and June 25 in the neighborhoods. A Bite-sized Taste of Chicago will happen in Grant Park July 8-10.

Music highlights include Nelly, Aterciopelados, Drive-By Truckers, Sadie Woods, Soul City Blues and more.

"Taste of Chicago is a celebration of our city's incredible culinary scene and cultural vibrancy that attracts thousands of residents and tourists alike," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "I cannot wait to welcome everyone to this iconic festival and enjoy classic Chicago eats alongside new cutting-edge dishes. Year after year, I discover something new and have a great time, and I hope our revelers do too."

Taste of Chicago Austin

Saturday, June 11

12pm - 8pm

Featuring Soul City Blues

Austin neighborhood, 5720 W Chicago Ave

Free admission

Taste of Chicago Austin Food vendors include Catered By Kish, Cooking from the Soul Catering, Cynthia's Gumbo Express, Doom Street Eats, Josephine's Southern Cooking, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, Razpachos, Robinson's No.1 Ribs, Schweet Foods, The Sole Ingredient Catering and Whadda Jerk.

Taste of Chicago Austin music schedule - presented by Soul City Blues

12-1pm Mzz Reese

1:20 p.m.-2:20 p.m. Joe Pratt and The Source One Band

2:40 p.m.-3:40 p.m. Mary Lane and The No Static Blues Band

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Tail Dragger

5:20 p.m.-6:20 p.m. Demetria Taylor

6:40 p.m.-7:55 p.m. Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials

Taste of Chicago Pullman

Saturday, June 18

12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Pullman Park, 11101 S Cottage Grove

Free admission

Food vendors include Don Paleta, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc, AUNTIE VEE'S KITCHEN, Catered By Kish, Taco Sublime, Razpachos, Robinson's No.1 Ribs, Yum Dum, Chicago's Doghouse, Southside Grinds, Coffee Co, JUS SANDWICHES, Burp Restaurant and catering, TRUTH Ribzzz and more.

Taste of Chicago Pullman music schedule - hosted by Charise Bennett of Komikal1 Entertainment

1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

1:50 p.m.-2 p.m. Lizzie G

2:05 p.m.-2:15 p.m. DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

2:20 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Peter Jerico

2:35 p.m.-3:30 p.m. DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

3:35 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Jabba44x

4:00 p.m.-4:10 p.m. Kine Melik

4:20 p.m.-5:00 p.m. DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m. Chicago Band Roster Spotlight

6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Meagan McNeal

7 p.m.-8 p.m. Aniba & The Soul Starz

SummerDance at Taste of Chicago Pullman

Free introductory dance lessons for all ages and skill levels followed by music

12 p.m. Salsa / Urbanity Dance Chicago

1 p.m. Line Dancing / Fre2Dance

2 p.m. Steppin' / Dawud & Lura Shareef

3 p.m. Footwork / The Urban Ark

12 p.m.-4 p.m. Music by The Urban Ark

Taste of Chicago Little Village

Saturday, June 25

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ortiz De Dominguez School, 3000 S Lawndale Ave

Little Village neighborhood

Free Admission

Food vendors include Don Paleta, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, AUNTIE VEE'S KITCHEN, Taco Sublime, Razpachos, Yum Dum, Mr E Chef Catering LLC, Healthy Haven, Chicago's Doghouse, Prime tacos, Healthy Substance, Carnitas Y Tacos, Maravatio and Ann's Flavored Cheesecakes.

Taste of Chicago Little Village music schedule

12 p.m.-12:15 p.m. Intro's

12:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. DJ Greedy

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Jarochicanos

2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. Braided Janes

4 p.m.- 5 p.m. Quinto Imperio

5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Malafacha

6:30 p.m.- 7:45 p.m. DJ Jes

Taste of Chicago Grant Park

Friday, July 8 - Sunday, July 10

12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)

Free Admission

Food vendors include Whadda Jerk, The Original Rainbow Cone, Don Paleta, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, Decadent Flavor, Ms Tittle's Cupcakes, Haire's Gulf Shrimp, Buona Beef, Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc, AUNTIE VEE'S KITCHEN, La Cocinita Food Truck, Taco Sublime, Josephine's Cooking, Robinson's No.1 Ribs, Churro Factory, Yum Dum, Mr E Chef Catering LLC, The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC, Doom Street Eats, Chicago's Doghouse, Prime tacos, Healthy Substance, Seoul Taco Chicago LLC, Eli's Cheesecake Company, Barangaroos Aussie Pies, BJ's Market & Bakery, SJL Inc DBA Arun's Thai Restaurant, Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company, Tandoor Char House, Porkchop, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Connie's Pizza, and Restaurante Franco Inc.

Taste Main Stage - Schedule of Performances

Friday, July 8

Host and DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P

5 p.m. Shayln B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. AMI

7:15 p.m.Nelly

Saturday, July 9

DJ for the evening: Sandra Treviño

5 p.m. Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. Girl K

7:15pm Aterciopelados

Sunday, July 10

DJ for the evening: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)

5 p.m. Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. Local H

7:15 p.m. Drive-By Truckers

Goose Island Stage schedule

Friday, July 8

10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. DJ Janesita Bandwith Chicago

12:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m. DJ Ayana Contreras

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage

5 p.m.-6 p.m. Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Trqpiteca

Saturday, July 9

10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago Lane Tech Varsity Band

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. DJ Lady D

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage

4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sadie Woods

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. DJ Mike P

Sunday, July 10

10:45 p.m. - 12:15 p.m. DJ Chuck Wren Lakeside Pride Marching Band

12:15 p.m.-2 p.m. DJ Machede

2-3:30 p.m. DJ Selah Say

Chicago SummerDance at Taste

Friday, July 8

SummerDance kicks off Taste with four dance styles born in Chicago! Guest emcee Jennifer Billock, author of "Here Are 4 Dance Styles Born In Chicago To Mark The 'Year Of Chicago Dance'" (Block Club Chicago)

12 p.m. Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown

1 p.m. Steppin' / Shaun Ballentine

2 p.m. Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek

3 p.m. Footwork / Christopher "Mad Dog" Thomas

12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Music by DJ Mwelwa

Saturday, July 9

11:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children's Theatre & The Q Brothers

1 p.m. Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class

2 p.m. East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance

3pm Merengue / May I Have This Dance

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Music by May I Have This Dance

Sunday, July 10

12 p.m. Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago

1 p.m. Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae

2 p.m. Bachata / Chicago Dance

3 p.m. Afrobeat / Stacy "Jukeboxx" Letrice

12 p.m.-4 p.m. Music by DJ Kimani Rashad

For more information, click here.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

