2 injured in head-on crash in Kanawha County

UPDATE: (4:22 P.M. May 31, 2022) – Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say Lens Creek road has reopened after a head-on crash this afternoon.

UPDATE: (3:50 P.M. May 31, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the head-on collision on Lens Creek Road this afternoon happened between a heavy-duty work truck and a full-sized pickup truck.

Deputies say the person in the pickup was “heavily entrapped,” and there was only one occupant in each vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for “serious injury treatment.”

The crash remains under investigation.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lens Creek Road is shut down in the 5100 block due to a crash.

Kanawha County Metro 911 officials say the crash happened around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 near Hernshaw. There is no word at this time on how long the road will remain closed.

Officials say it was a head-on crash and one person was entrapped in one of the vehicles. Dispatchers say a couple of people were transported from the scene, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The Chesapeake and Marmet volunteer fire departments and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

