SEEN: People enjoy temperatures in the high 80s in downtown Midland

By Katy Kildee
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

www.manisteenews.com

manisteenews.com

What's Happening — June 4, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. Yoga and Kayaking is set for 12-2 p.m. at the Tridge. Participants will head out on...
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Business Matters: My Boy Chris’s Disc Golf Shop is a one-stop shop for disc golf supplies

Christopher DeRosier, 36, owns My Boy Chris’s Disc Golf Shop located in Eastman Place Plaza, Suite 171 on Eastman Avenue in Midland. He sells new and used disc golf discs, carry bags, carts, baskets, minis and accessories. DeRosier also works as a cook in M’s Café, which is located in Eastman Plaza. DeRosier is a graduate of Bay City John Glenn High School. He earned a culinarian certificate at the Florida Culinary Institute in West Palm Beach. He’s now in the electrician program at Delta College. His fiancée is Aeriel Bickham. DeRosier has a boy and two girls, Aiden, Marvel and Koriann. They have a fourth child on the way.
MIDLAND, MI
#Weather
manisteenews.com

Under her wing

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When someone has a skill or learns a trade, they want to ensure their efforts reach a certain level of competence and professionalism. After mastering their craft, they often look forward to helping someone else carry on that work. Whether they’re in a trade such as carpentry, welding, or plumbing, or an artisan, like a potter, sculptor, or stained glass artist, their desire is to see the skills they’ve attained continue to benefit others.
PIGEON, MI
manisteenews.com

Midland neighborhood plagued by water main breaks

MIDLAND — Rachel Owens left her house one recent morning to find her street flooded – water was gushing like a geyser from the street corner. Owens called the police and was told that city officials were aware of the issue. City administrators certainly are aware of the...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Bay City summer events look to make economic impact on the city

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's a packed schedule of events in Bay City this summer with big national acts coming to town to perform, taking the entertainment to a new level. After area events had halted due to pandemic, this year Bay City is coming back with a bang.
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Alma to host ‘Back to the Bricks’ promo Friday

Alma has hosted hundreds of classic and unique vehicles as one of the stops on the annual Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour since it began about 15 years ago. Now it has the chance to be part of one of the largest car shows in the Midwest. Alma will be...
ALMA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Finally safe, finally home: "I just want them to be children again"

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's said a picture is worth a thousand words. But Jenya Cobb could show you one on her phone that may be a little more valuable than that. It shows Jenya in an embrace with a young woman. " I thought to myself, no crying,...
Banana 101.5

Did You Know That These 13 Famous People Were From Saginaw, MI?

We are back at it with another list of famous and/or notable people from Michigan. On our journey around the great state of Michigan, this week we land in Saginaw. Check out the list below of 13 famous and/or notable people from the Sag-nasty. As always I have to preface this with, yes, I know there are more than what's included below, but I just grabbed a handful of people that stuck out to me. Feel free to leave someone that is not on the list in the comments section.
US 103.1

Urban Explorers Find Man Crushed to Death at Abandoned Funeral Home in Flint

While exploring the basement of an abandoned funeral Home in Flint, three urban explores discovered a man that had been crushed to death. The explorers were wandering around the basement of the old Swanson Funeral Home (yes, THAT Swanson Funeral Home) on Martin Luther King Ave in Flint. While exploring, they discovered the body of a man crushed underneath a hydraulic coffin lift. Apparently, the hydraulic lift had fallen through the first floor and onto the man.
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Fire guts popular Blanchard restaurant

A popular Blanchard-area diner was gutted by an early-morning fire Thursday. Management at Crystal Fountain Restaurant, 2535 30th Avenue, shared pictures of the blaze and its aftermath on social media and vowed to reopen. Located on M-66 south or Remus and just southwest of Blanchard, the restaurant had served generations...
BLANCHARD, MI
MLive

Two prescribed burns could make things smoky in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - Two prescribed burns are planned for Friday, June 3 in Bay County by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The DNR plans to burn 18 acres in Bangor Township starting at 10:30 a.m. and 45 acres in Pinconning Township starting at 2 p.m. to help promote native grass and plant growth. The Bangor Township burn is being done to remove invasive shrubs and the Pinconning Township one targets invasive autumn olive plants.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

MDOT prepares to start final I-675 detour for Saginaw bridge work

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is reminding drivers about the upcoming final phase of bridge and pavement maintenance work on northbound I-675 in Saginaw. The Michigan Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to start full traffic detours for the project on June 6. MDOT will close and...
manisteenews.com

Huron County bat found infected with rabies

The Huron County Health Department has been notified of a second bat infected with rabies in the county. Mitzi Koroleski, the nursing administrator for the health department, said the state notified them yesterday after they were first notified of potential human exposure. The bat was sent to a state lab for testing just after the holiday weekend.
HURON COUNTY, MI

