Spartan softball in pursuit of conference title and state appearance

(Kimballton) KSOM will air Exira-EHK softball on Wednesday when they host Glidden-Ralston. The action can me viewed on our live video stream HERE.

Exira-EHK graduated no senior starters from last year’s 22-win team that advanced to the Regional Finals. Head coach Andrea Schwery comments on the group’s goals. “First we want to take care of the conference. That’s our number one goal. We want to take care of home games too. We don’t want to lose at home and we do want to get over that hump of the Regional Final. We would like to make it to state one of these times. The girls are really motivated this year and they have that focus every day. That’s what we are working towards.”

The Spartans started the season last week with a pair of shutout wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison by scores of 6-0 and 18-0. “I thought we played really well defensively against Coon Rapids-Bayard. Macy Emgarten only had six strikeouts so we got to see a lot of the girls make some plays. Makenzie Riley had a good game defensively and just all around I thought we were playing well.” Schwery says, “Against West Harrison I thought we had a pretty good offensive output there. It’s been nice to see both sides have some early success.”

Pitcher Macy Emgarten is back after a 1st Team All-State junior season. “So far you can just tell she is way more experienced this year. She’s really cut down on mistakes. She is hitting her spots. It’s been fun to see her grow over the years. She’s really putting it all together her senior year.”

Coach Schwery lists Shay Burmeister, Alisa Partridge, and Mollie Rasmussen as the team’s big three on offense. First pitch on Wednesday comes your way at 5:00 p.m.