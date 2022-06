Naperville Park District will be conducting mandatory phone system maintenance on Friday, June 3 around 9:00 am. Although the planned work is expected to take a relatively short amount of time to complete (approx. 30-60 minutes), phone service to and from the District will be unavailable during the period that the work is taking place. Our goal is to have our phone system back up and running as quickly as possible with minimal disruption to our customers. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO