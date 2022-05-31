Mark Anderson visits Verne in the KPBX studio

I'm not entirely certain of the when, but I am very familiar with the where — downtown, Spokane, West Third Avenue, just after you turn right to merge onto I-90 West. I was moving toward the direction of home. I'm also not entirely certain how I was feeling, but I imagine I was somewhat in a hurry, anxious to be enveloped by the warmth and comfort of sacred personal space — the home, partner and pets — making up my daily world. I can assume this was an accurate sensation because my introversion is a near-ubiquitous new normal. My general gregarious nature tamped way down — gone the way of many other pre-pandemic characteristics.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO