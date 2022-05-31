Mark Anderson visits Verne in the KPBX studio

SPOKANE, Wash. — ArtFest is back and in person! The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s annual event has been held virtually for the past two years, but will return to the MAC campus. This year’s event is a three-day celebration of art, fine craft and Inland Northwest tradition. Fifty regional artists will be featured and there will also be...
There's a certain giddiness that takes over me, like a little kid on Christmas Eve, in the days leading up to The Farm Chicks Show. This year, that feeling is elevated even more, as the annual two-day celebration of all things old and handmade celebrates its 20th anniversary after some uncertainty — the 2020 event was canceled entirely, and last year's was moved to August, whereas it usually happens the first full weekend of June.
SPOKANE, Wash. — After being cancelled and modified over the past two years, Spokane’s largest all-local art market Bazaar is back!. More than 95 of the region’s most exciting and dynamic artists, craftsmen, and goodsmongers will be offering their work to the public, with most priced at $100 or less. You can find many different forms of art, clothing, jewelry, home goods, and more on sale in downtown Spokane on June 18.
The Campbell House in Spokane is one of the city's most famous landmarks. Constructed in 1898, Campbell House is one of Spokane's most popular tourist destinations. Designed by Kirtland K. Cutter, the house is in the style of an English Tudor Revival home. It is a truly gorgeous home. History...
COEUR d’ALENE — When a stranger walks up at 16th and Coeur d’Alene, real-life Stewy hops down from the front porch and trots over. Her little stub tail is wagging and she is smiling. The mini-Australian Corgi is alert, curious and friendly. “She likes people,” said Stewy’s...
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Festival at Sandpoint announced Wednesday morning that Carmen Jane and Benn Suede will kick off the evening at the Lindsey Stirling concert on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Carmen Jane is an American vocalist, instrumentalist, vocal engineer and songwriter. Her sound and lyrics come from stories...
A restaurant that serves Native American comfort food is coming to the Logan Neighborhood this summer. Jenny Slagle and her husband, Andrew, are planning in August to open Indigenous Eats in a 1,900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Bruchi's Cheesesteaks & Subs at 829 E. Boone Ave., Suite E. "We thought,...
MOSES LAKE — The circus is coming to town, with two performances set for Monday at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The Jordan World Circus, featuring world-class circus stars, is performing at 4:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the fairground rodeo arena. Tickets are available online...
Just a few months after regional culinary pioneer Fery Haghighi closed her catering company and cafe, the doors of the little building on Cowley and Fifth were opened again, this time by her successor. Chef Ricky Webster — known for his friendly demeanor, a handful of network TV baking competition...
SPOKANE, Wash. — MUV Fitness owners Chip Schwerzel and Jeff Carlson announced their plan to give out free memberships to local high school teachers and students. The two said the free memberships are their way to support the local community. This offer will be valid at all MUV Fitness...
The granite boulder-strewn and slide-filled Upper Pack River is another hidden gem of North Idaho and holds one of the best unconventional hikes in the area. takes you up the river bed through countless crystal clear pools, huge waterslides and small waterfalls. The riverbed hike allows you to use your own creativity to pick apart the puzzle of navigating upstream.
Fabulous fliers outweighed drizzly disappointments as SkyFest 2022 returned an airshow to Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Washington, after a several year hiatus. Saturday, May 14, was a chilly day with low ceilings and intermittent rain that forced the cancelation of a number of flying demonstrations, military and civilian.
I'm not entirely certain of the when, but I am very familiar with the where — downtown, Spokane, West Third Avenue, just after you turn right to merge onto I-90 West. I was moving toward the direction of home. I'm also not entirely certain how I was feeling, but I imagine I was somewhat in a hurry, anxious to be enveloped by the warmth and comfort of sacred personal space — the home, partner and pets — making up my daily world. I can assume this was an accurate sensation because my introversion is a near-ubiquitous new normal. My general gregarious nature tamped way down — gone the way of many other pre-pandemic characteristics.
Tommy Lloyd is expected to be rewarded with a new contract following an impressive first season as Arizona’s head coach. Lloyd, the former longtime Gonzaga assistant coach, guided Arizona to Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lloyd is in line for...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Friday is National Doughnut Day — and what goes better with donuts than a warm — or iced — cup of coffee? Rise Espresso and Dough Co. has both! You can get your doughnut and caffeine fix Friday morning at the shop, located at 1201 N Barker Rd. Rise Espresso and Dough Co. used to be...
A lot of talk this week around Brandon Palaniuk, his AOY bid and the pending birth of his and wife Tiffanie’s first child. Palaniuk has said repeatedly, when the call comes, he’s outta here. We reached out to Tiffanie for a midday report on how she’s doing back...
The state of Idaho is directing $20 million of its federal Covid rescue plan money to projects related to Coeur d’Alene Lake. The allocation is to go to projects designed to prevent phosphorus from making its way into Coeur d’Alene Lake. Phosphorus leads to the growth of toxic algae blooms, which degrade the lake’s water quality.
SPOKANE, Idaho — MUV Fitness is increasing its support for local high school teachers and students by letting them workout free this summer!. Local gym owners Chip Schwerzel and Jeff Carlson announced that beginning June 1, both teachers and students will be able to work out at any MUV Fitness gym for absolutely free!
Comments / 0