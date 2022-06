Our latest look at Street Fighter 6 came this week during PlayStation's State of Play, but it wasn't our first introduction to the game. Capcom gave us that earlier in the year whenever a brief teaser trailer showed just enough to confirm the game was indeed a Street Fighter title, but you may not have been able to tell that by the logo alone. The logo for Street Fighter 6 was blasted by the community as being not only uninspired compared to past Street Fighter logos but also one that was a bit too similar to some clip art. It makes sense then that the logo has now been updated by Capcom even if the new product isn't drastically different from the first.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO