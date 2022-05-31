ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Indiana State Police investigating the death of an inmate at Tippecanoe County Jail

 4 days ago

TIPPECANOE CO. – This morning, the Indiana State Police was requested by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail. A preliminary...

Troopers revive man in cardiac distress at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday, Indiana State Police troopers, who were working a traffic detail at the Indianapolis 500 were able to revive a race fan who suffered a cardiac episode on Georgetown Road. Sunday at approximately 9:42 a.m., Indiana State Police troopers were directing and monitoring traffic on Georgetown Road...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Silver Alert issued for missing Linton woman

LINTON – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Linton woman. The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kendra Odle, a 61-year-old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt.
LINTON, IN
ISP Trooper’s vehicle struck while conducting a traffic stop

LAKE CO. – Thursday, just before 3:00 p.m., Sgt. Fifield’s vehicle was struck on I-80 eastbound near the 10 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Carey Carlson, 40, from Lake Station, IN, was traveling east on I-80 near the 10-mile-marker. For an unknown reason, the Chrysler ran off the left side of the road and struck the barrier wall.
LAKE STATION, IN
Joint operation leads to arrest of Anderson man for dealing meth

ANDERSON – A joint operation between the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Madison County Drug Task Force lead to the arrest of an Anderson man for multiple felony charges. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Master Trooper Ryan Davis, Master Trooper Kyle West, and Master Trooper Andy...
ANDERSON, IN
Driver arrested after a six-vehicle crash caused a fatality on Indiana Toll Road

ST. JOESPH CO. – A driver of a semi has been arrested after being involved in a six-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities yesterday afternoon on Indiana Toll Road. At approximately 3:00 p.m., on June 1, 2022, Indiana State Troopers were dispatched to a serious crash in the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 71 that involved several vehicles. When troopers arrived there were several officers from the South Bend Police Department on the scene that had responded from training they were having nearby.
INDIANA STATE
Man, woman, and kittens rescued from Columbus apartment building fire

COLUMBUS — A man, woman, and five kittens are safe after Columbus firefighters rescued them from a second-floor apartment Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at Eighth and Reed streets around 8:15 a.m. Columbus Police officers who were already on the scene told firefighters two adults were in a window on the second floor and the only exit was in heavy flames.
COLUMBUS, IN
A Summer study committee will discuss the legalization of marijuana

INDIANA – Marijuana will be discussed in a summer study committee being held by Indiana lawmakers. Republican and Democratic leaders both approved an agenda that includes discussing delta 8, delta 9, and other THC products. The topic selection was part of the General Assembly’s one-day technical session. The...
INDIANA STATE
Candidate for State Representative District 65 Kevin Goodman and Colby Mathews hiking Knobstone Trail

INDIANA – Kevin Goodman a candidate for the State Representative (District 65) seat and Colby Mathews are planning an upcoming Knobstone Trail adventure. The Knobstone Trail is Indiana’s longest hiking trail and also Indiana’s most rugged trail. It is between 48-58 miles. It stretches from Deam Lake to Delaney Park. The discrepancies in length are due to the frequent re-routes and the fact that the trail makes use of a loop trail at Delaney Park, which gives two alternate routes to either finish or start (depending on what side you start from).
INDIANA STATE
Understanding Indiana’s rivers

INDIANA – It has been said that no one ever steps in the same river twice. The adage may be doubly true in a time of persistent environmental change, as human and environmental factors influence these vital Indiana resources. Climate change is expected to increase the amount of precipitation in Indiana, and modern land-use practices contribute to a higher level of sediment in rivers. IU researchers are working to understand how rivers change over time to project how they are likely to evolve in the future.
INDIANA STATE
Tuesday Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market begins Tuesday, June 7

BLOOMINGTON – The Tuesday Bloomington Farmers’ Market season begins Tuesday, June 7 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Switchyard Park, 1601 S. Rogers Street in Bloomington. Visit, shop, and support local farmers and growers, and small businesses. Admission to Tuesday Market is free. Free parking is available...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MCCSC summer food program begins on Monday

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation is partnering with the USDA Summer Food Service Program for children to help bridge the gap during the summer months when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. Meals are provided for any child and teen up...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

INDIANA – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter has a simple message for Hoosiers: you are not alone. “Right now, there are thousands of Hoosiers who are affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia in one way or another,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “They may be concerned about changes they are experiencing or noticing in a loved one. They may be caring for someone with dementia and feeling overwhelmed. They may be wondering if there is anything they can do to reduce their risk of developing the disease. Regardless of the concern, free, confidential help is available any time it is needed.”
INDIANA STATE
Lt. Governor Crouch and ISDA seek distinguished agricultural leader nominations

INDIANA — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 AgriVision Award, the highest agricultural honor presented by the state. This award, now in its 16th year, was established by the Lt. Governor and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to recognize Indiana’s agricultural leaders who are ensuring Indiana is, and remains, a global center for food and agricultural innovation and commercialization.
INDIANA STATE
No.5 Stars back in Oz for Class 4A semistate clash with No.10 Shelbyville

BEDFORD – There’s no place like home. Bedford North Lawrence didn’t have to click heels three times to get there, the No.5 Stars had to win three times in the postseason to make it back to their Oz. Now they have the dream chance – with a little magic, brains, heart and courage – to win a championship.
BEDFORD, IN
Are you caring for someone with Dementia?

INDIANA – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) and partnering VA offices are excited to continue a variety of events for caregivers of Veterans. Are you caring for someone with Dementia? Join June’s CSL call for The Three Cs of Caring for Someone with Dementia-...
INDIANA STATE
WFIU-WTIU News, IPB News earn three regional Murrow Awards

BLOOMINGTON — WFIU-WTIU News and Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) earned three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). WFIU-WTIU News won two Regional Murrow Awards for best news website and best hard news for a story on Delta 8 THC in...
INDIANA STATE

