Indiana State Police investigating the death of an inmate at Tippecanoe County Jail

INDIANA – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter has a simple message for Hoosiers: you are not alone. “Right now, there are thousands of Hoosiers who are affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia in one way or another,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “They may be concerned about changes they are experiencing or noticing in a loved one. They may be caring for someone with dementia and feeling overwhelmed. They may be wondering if there is anything they can do to reduce their risk of developing the disease. Regardless of the concern, free, confidential help is available any time it is needed.”

