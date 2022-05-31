New 911 video shows dispatcher alerted Uvalde cops — but they waited nearly 90 minutes anyway

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

In the days following the deadly elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas new details have been released in connection with the shooting. New footage, obtained by ABC News, offers details of the scene that unfolded outside of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas as chaos erupted inside the building.

Per ABC News, the footage "appears to capture a 911 dispatcher alerting officers on scene that they were receiving calls from children who were alive inside the classroom that the gunman had entered -- as law enforcement continued to wait nearly an hour and a half to enter the room."

A dispatcher in the video could reportedly be heard saying, "Child is advising he is in the room, full of victims. Full of victims at this moment."

The dispatcher went on to ask, "Is anybody inside of the building at this...?" Minutes later, the dispatcher confirmed: "Eight to nine children."

The clip also shows law enforcement officers retrieving children from the building as they pulled them through windows and led them out of alternate exits.

"That question will be answered," McGraw said when asked directly if the incident commander on the ground received the 911 information. "I'm not going to share the information we have right now. Because I don't have -- I don't have the detailed interview right now."

Per ABC News, law enforcement has stated: "The gunman was left inside the classroom for 77 minutes as 19 officers waited in the hallway -- and many more waited outside the building -- after the incident commander wrongly believed the situation had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject."

On Friday, May 27, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McGraw released a statement as he revealed multiple children had called 911 desperately begging for help and "please send police now," but to no avail.

The latest disturbing clip raises even more questions about local law enforcement's delayed response as the gunman wreaked havoc inside the school, leaving two teachers and 19 children dead.

"Advise we do have a child on the line," a dispatcher could also be heard saying in the clip.

The latest development comes just days after the U.S. Department of Justice announced its plan to launch and conduct a "fair, transparent, and independent" investigation into the local police department's response to the deadly shooting.

"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day," DOJ said in its release, "and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events."