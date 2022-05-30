Gun Found at Walnut Elementary Linked to Junior High Burglary Suspect Arrested Hours Prior

TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday. The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats. At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room. The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said. Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.

