Marc Short, the then-chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, warned the Secret Service on Jan 5th of a security threat to Pence, the New York Times reported. Driving the news: The day before the Capitol riot, Short warned his top Secret Service agent, Tim Giebels, that former President Trump may turn against Pence "and there could be a security risk to Mr. Pence because of it," the Times writes.

