White Marsh, MD

THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces Youth Escort Policy to go into effect daily at 5PM beginning June 1

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzB08_0fw0FH4x00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—In 2005, THE AVENUE at White Marsh took the first step in enhancing its Safety and Security Program by instituting a 9 p.m. Youth Escort Policy.

Beginning June 1, 2022, THE AVENUE at White Marsh Youth Escort Policy will be in effect at 5 p.m. daily.

ALL unsupervised visitors under the age of 17 or without proof of age are required to have transportation from THE AVENUE at White Marsh prior to 5 p.m.

Any underage employee, working at THE AVENUE when this policy is in effect, is considered under the supervision of their manager. Transportation off of the property is to occur at the end of their shift and immediately upon leaving their place of employment.

At 5 p.m., all unsupervised visitors under 17 or without proof of age are in violation of the center’s Youth Escort Policy – which is subject to a 3-month barring from the property. This barring period does not allow for return during the 3-month time period – with or without supervision.

By 4 p.m., THE AVENUE’s team will begin reminding young visitors of this policy. Those not patronizing one of THE AVENUE’s businesses will be asked to make arrangements for transportation immediately.

Young visitors with tickets to an AMC screening after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays must have adult supervision up until the scheduled screening begins. AMC will not permit unsupervised children to wait in the lobby for any extended period of time, regardless of ticket purchase. Unsupervised children, under the age of 17 or without proof of age, observed in the AMC lobby beyond a 10-minute timeframe may be directed to exit the theatre. All screenings after 9 p.m. require a parent/guardian 21 or older to purchase a ticket and remain throughout the screening with any child/children under the age of 17.

Additional information can be found online at http://theavenueatwhitemarsh.com/faqs .

Photo via Chris Montcalmo Photography

Comments / 8

Guest
3d ago

🗣🗣Baltimore City, Mayor, Chief, Police, City Council, Governor Hogan! interesting plan to take into consideration for the Inner Harbor and Fells Point!, as well as other high crime zip codes. The City can and should “NOT” continue to allow children and young adults 18-29 to keep the City bloody or fill the “ morgues”! City officials, State Attorney and Governor revamp ur plans on crime! Like Former Governor Zell Miller, ATL once said you do the CRIME, YOU WILL DO THE TIME! Young people committing cannot continue to make you feel unsafe in this City Period! There shouldn’t be no SOFT ON Crime! It’s gotta role like that! Folks dying and the body count will reach over 300 again this year if this City allow the behavior and conduct to continue!

Reply
3
