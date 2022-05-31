NOTTINGHAM, MD—In 2005, THE AVENUE at White Marsh took the first step in enhancing its Safety and Security Program by instituting a 9 p.m. Youth Escort Policy.

Beginning June 1, 2022, THE AVENUE at White Marsh Youth Escort Policy will be in effect at 5 p.m. daily.

ALL unsupervised visitors under the age of 17 or without proof of age are required to have transportation from THE AVENUE at White Marsh prior to 5 p.m.

Any underage employee, working at THE AVENUE when this policy is in effect, is considered under the supervision of their manager. Transportation off of the property is to occur at the end of their shift and immediately upon leaving their place of employment.

At 5 p.m., all unsupervised visitors under 17 or without proof of age are in violation of the center’s Youth Escort Policy – which is subject to a 3-month barring from the property. This barring period does not allow for return during the 3-month time period – with or without supervision.

By 4 p.m., THE AVENUE’s team will begin reminding young visitors of this policy. Those not patronizing one of THE AVENUE’s businesses will be asked to make arrangements for transportation immediately.

Young visitors with tickets to an AMC screening after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays must have adult supervision up until the scheduled screening begins. AMC will not permit unsupervised children to wait in the lobby for any extended period of time, regardless of ticket purchase. Unsupervised children, under the age of 17 or without proof of age, observed in the AMC lobby beyond a 10-minute timeframe may be directed to exit the theatre. All screenings after 9 p.m. require a parent/guardian 21 or older to purchase a ticket and remain throughout the screening with any child/children under the age of 17.

Additional information can be found online at http://theavenueatwhitemarsh.com/faqs .

The post THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces Youth Escort Policy to go into effect daily at 5PM beginning June 1 appeared first on Nottingham MD .