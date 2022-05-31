ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Traffic alert: Overturned construction vehicle slows traffic on I-45N northbound at Allen Parkway

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Traffic is slowed on Interstate 45 North, northbound at Allen Parkway, due to an overturned excavator, a...

www.click2houston.com

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
cw39.com

Man dies after falling out of vehicle following altercation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after falling out of a car in north Houston. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning near Kelley Street and Irvington Boulevard. Houston police say an altercation took place at a gas station on Irvington. Officers believe the incident was over a possible automobile theft.
#Construction Work
Click2Houston.com

3 wounded after suspect opens fire from U-Haul truck outside nightclub at Houston’s south side, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police say 3 people were shot by a suspect who allegedly opened fire from a U-Haul truck outside a nightclub on Houston’s south side Saturday morning. According to HPD Assistant Chief C. Hatcher, officers with the Major Assaults Division responded to a shooting call in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard near Idaho Street at around 4:48 a.m.
MySanAntonio

Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MULTI-ALARM FIRE DESTROYS CABINET SHOP

At 5 pm on Wednesday, North Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported structure fire in the 23200 block of SH 105 East near the Montgomery/San Jacinto County line. Units arrived to find a two-story cinder-block construction cabinet shop with heavy fire. Just as they started to extinguish the blaze the walls started to collapse. A second alarm was pulled for manpower and water tankers. East Montgomery County, Caney Creek, Needham, Cleveland, and Bear Creek Firefighters responded. SH 105 East was closed down due to hoses and water tanks on the roadway as truck after truck dropped water to be put on the fire. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner responded with a Gradall to assist in pulling collapsing walls down and moving debris to help firefighters extinguish the blaze. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze which destroyed the building.
Click2Houston.com

As TCEQ greenlights Aldine concrete batch plant, Harris County ‘red tags’ project for illegal construction

HOUSTON – The company behind a concrete batch plant in Aldine approved by TCEQ despite public outcry is facing accusations of illegal construction activities. The Harris County Engineering Department said Avant Garde Construction Company/AGC Ready Mix violated the county’s floodplain regulations by “performing earthwork (grading)” without permits on the site at 10945 Eastex Freeway.
