The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the most well-received new vehicles in the past year. Not only is demand far exceeding supply, but this battery-electric compact crossover also secured a rare auto industry Triple Crown after it was named World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and World Car Design of the Year for 2022. It seems GM has taken notice of the Ioniq 5’s popularity with both consumers and the press, as it has now secured one of these vehicles for benchmarking purposes.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO