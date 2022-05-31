Sherf, Rose: Bien-Willner is best choice for mayor

We are both long-time Paradise Valley residents and town volunteers who have served with both mayoral candidates.

We and our spouses enthusiastically support the re-election of Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner because of his steady leadership, dedication to our public service and commitment to Paradise Valley’s core values.

We also offer a unique perspective on the resort industry in Paradise Valley, as we have both worked extensively in senior positions inside the industry.

We know two things to be true about the resorts in our community. First, they have a very major impact on our town’s finances, accounting for a significant portion of town revenues through bed tax and sales tax income and overall quality of life. Many of our residents first became aware of Paradise Valley when they visited our resorts.

And secondly, resort development must be done in a way that’s complementary to our community’s unique low-density residential character.

Resort development and redevelopment has been a constant in our community since its inception, and it is something every Town Council has dealt with. It’s a difficult balance sometimes, but one that our community’s best leaders have achieved over the years to create the exceptional community we enjoy. And we have seen no better advocate for finding win/win solutions that meet our community’s high standards than Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner.

Mayor Bien-Willner has created a balance between successful resorts and responsible community stewardship. When our resort community was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bien-Willner worked directly with the resorts to find common-sense ways to support their health in innovative ways during a difficult time without compromising our community’s values.

Mayor Bien-Willner has also led the town in finding solutions to permanently reduce noise from resort events, and has also worked to lessen the impact of traffic.

And when new resort development and redevelopment has been proposed, Mayor Bien-Willner has been fair but firm, guiding our town’s unique and comprehensive development process while firmly advocating for lower density development that does not negatively impact neighbors or our community at large. He has consistently shown the strength to vote against proposals that he felt were not consistent with Paradise Valley’s character, but supports projects that meet community standards and enhance our town.

Most of all, he has provided steady and effective leadership, without political grandstanding, that has encouraged public involvement and transparency, with great results for our town. This leadership is not something to take for granted — it requires a unique skill set and the temperament to get things done.

We are fortunate as a community to have the leadership of Mayor Bien-Willner to protect Paradise Valley while ensuring our well-known resorts have the support they need to continue to succeed and remain assets to our community.

We encourage Paradise Valley residents to continue this leadership by re-electing Mayor Bien-Willner in the Aug. 2 election.

Editor’s Note: David Sherf is a former Paradise Valley vice mayor and councilman. Jim Rose is chairman of Paradise Valley Planning Commission.