Nice summer weather is here and it’s understandable that locals would want to mix up the usual dog-walk route by picking up an iced coffee at a favorite coffee shop or stopping in for a quick bite at a cafe. After all, there are few things better than an outing with your best friend — but it can be challenging to know the official rules when it comes to bringing your dog to Hoboken or Jersey City restaurants and businesses. The Hoboken Girl took a look at the laws that govern dogs going into retail food service establishments. Read on to learn more about the rules restaurants must follow when it comes to being dog-friendly.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO