PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising costs of living, from gas to groceries, are pushing some families around the Valley to a place they haven’t been before: food banks. The St. Mary’s Food Bank helped more than a thousand people on Wednesday, the most in 2 years during the height of the pandemic. The line was backed up all the way to Thomas Road at the facility just south on 31st Avenue, with some in line for the first time. “I didn’t think I’d find myself here,” said Nelly Felix. “I have two kids under four, so food every third day, milk, cheese, bananas, eggs, it’s about a $100 every three days.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO