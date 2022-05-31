Edition of June 1-7

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCharges are only accusations of crimes, and defendants are presumed innocent until proved guilty. Christine L. Williams, 42, Woodstock, was arrested May 20 in the 2000 block of Waterleaf Lane on two counts of domestic battery. Taken to jail. Bond and court date to be set. Daniel A....

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police bust fentanyl and cocaine drug operation in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men were charged after early morning raids Thursday in Beloit, in a coordinated, simultaneous move on three suspected drug houses. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the SWAT Team raided a home in the 1700 block of Chapman Avenue at 5 a.m. Simultaneously, Beloit Police raided a home in […]
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police, restaurant help motorist

A Yorkville police officer was helping an elderly motorist having a diabetic episode Wednesday when they got some help from Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics and a nearby restaurant. The paramedics had determined that the motorist was in need of meal to resolve the medical issue. The officer popped...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington police records concerns

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Wrestling over records, the Racine County district attorney doubles down after reports she's directing police departments to limit the release of public information. Tricia Hanson says the departments are acting lawfully in protecting information related to criminal investigations. Hanson responded to an article published in the Racine...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Como water rescue, Illinois man dies

GENEVA, Wis. - A Vernon Hills, Illinois man died on Memorial Day after he was pulled from the waters of Lake Como in Walworth County on Sunday, May 29. According to the town of Geneva Police Department, a CPR call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man, identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Jablonski, had no pulse and was not breathing.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge dismisses mother of AJ Freund’s post-conviction petition, says it has no merit

The Crystal Lake mother serving a 35-year prison sentence for killing her son, AJ Freund, had her post-conviction petition denied on Wednesday by a judge, who said she had no merit in her petition. JoAnn Cunningham, 39, formerly of Crystal Lake, filed a post-conviction petition in McHenry County Circuit Court in late March. Cunningham filed […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Incident Reported In Roscoe

Sources are reporting they heard gunshots at approximately 6:20 this evening in the residential area of 10500 Ray Drive, towards the dead end of the street, in Roscoe. We haven’t heard of any ambulances being dispatched in the area and we’ve had no reports of injuries from this incident.
spectrumnews1.com

Judge denies woman's challenge to conviction in son's death

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in her 5-year-old son's beating death cannot challenge her conviction and 35-year sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday. JoAnn Cunningham, 39, of Crystal Lake, claimed in her March petition for post-conviction relief that she suffered from postpartum depression and...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Nicor raising gas rates again in June

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicor is raising its rates again for the 2nd month in a row, the utility announced on Friday. Nicor’s per therm natural gas cost in June will be $1.24, an increase from $1.11 in May. Nicor says the increase is due to an increased price of natural gas across the United […]
villageoflombard.org

Fire Department Responds to Fire in Multi-Family Building

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 9:02 p.m., the Lombard Fire Department responded to a report of smoke inside a three-story, multi-family building on the 100 block of Surrey Drive in Glen Ellyn, which is a part of the Glenbard Fire Protection District. While en route, dispatch advised that a resident called 911 after smelling smoke and coming downstairs to find grey smoke venting around a closed mechanical room door in the basement. At that time, the call was upgraded to a structure fire response bringing in assistance from other agencies. The first Lombard Fire Department crew arrived on the scene at 9:09 p.m. to find thick smoke pushing from a lower level vent outside the building and quickly confirmed an active fire in the mechanical room.
northernstar.info

DeKalb Tom and Jerry’s building for sale

DeKALB — In April, Tom and Jerry’s restaurant closed down, initially putting the location up for lease. As of early May, it is now for sale. Tom and Jerry’s, 215 W. Lincoln Highway, was founded by NIU alumni Tom Rosenow and Jerry Blessing back in the 1970s, according to the Daily Chronicle. They managed to become a regional chain with locations in Sycamore, Rockford, Belvidere and Rochelle.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Dax helps apprehend 9 fleeing suspects within 24 hours in Lake County

Authorities say that Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Dax apprehended nine juvenile suspects that fled from stolen vehicles in two different incidents in a 24-hour span. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle crash in the area of Wadsworth Road and Delany Road in Wadsworth around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was reported stolen from […]
