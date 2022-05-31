Edition of June 1-7

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 9:02 p.m., the Lombard Fire Department responded to a report of smoke inside a three-story, multi-family building on the 100 block of Surrey Drive in Glen Ellyn, which is a part of the Glenbard Fire Protection District. While en route, dispatch advised that a resident called 911 after smelling smoke and coming downstairs to find grey smoke venting around a closed mechanical room door in the basement. At that time, the call was upgraded to a structure fire response bringing in assistance from other agencies. The first Lombard Fire Department crew arrived on the scene at 9:09 p.m. to find thick smoke pushing from a lower level vent outside the building and quickly confirmed an active fire in the mechanical room.

